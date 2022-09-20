KAMPALA-Smart Applications International (U) Ltd has September 20, 2022 partnered with Sanlam Life Insurance Ltd have launched a robust web based Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) platform at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

This platform will enable seamless transmission of data from medical health facilities to Sanlam.

EDI is an interconnecting online platform that has been created to revamp claims delivery processes within the medical insurance sector and is aimed at achieving completeness in Electronic Claims Delivery, reduced Claims Rejections, enhancing Claim Processing Status Visibility, Enhanced reconciliation process with online remittance reports, Enhancement and support for paperless processes, Enhanced reporting through various analytics dashboards, Improved Turn Around Time (TAT) on Claims Processing.

“Smart believes that the launch of EDI will be a game changer in the medical industry. It will not only improve the claims submission process, but it will create a better working relationship between the medical insurance providers and medical health facilities.” Said Judy Mugoya, Country Manager, Smart Applications Int (U) Ltd

Mugoya added that the medical field is a dynamic space as there has been tremendous growth in the adoption of technology in the delivery of health services, especially during the Covid 19 pandemic.

“The future of healthcare lies in technological innovations in delivering accessible, affordable, and quality health care,” he noted.

According to Partison Ndyamuhaki, Head of Medical, Sanlam Life Insurance Ltd, they found it best to adopt the smart EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) platform for the value proposition it presents to Sanlam in the bid to fully automate healthcare claims as part of their 2023 technology plan.

“This platform will enhance our relationship with medical health facilities as we Sanlam will achieve receipt of full claim management (Full e claim capture, Full e claim reconciliation and vetting, Full e claim submission to Sanlam), full diagnosis and item capture, industry standardization in claims management, improvement on turn-around time for provider submission, improved turnaround time on reconciliation and payments,” he said.

“This platform will ease the process of claims reconciliation and improve the turnaround time of claims payment as a result of E- Claim reporting & submission being fully done on the Smart EDI platform,” he added.

The event was graced by Smart Applications Group Managing Director Harrison Muiru, who reiterated the institution’s role in digitizing healthcare access across Africa and the globe at large.

Local hospitals and general medical providers were well represented including the Mulago Hospital Chairman Dr. Edward Kanyesigye.

