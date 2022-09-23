Guy Kimbowa Lutaaya has been appointed Chief Risk Officer (CRO) at Absa Bank Uganda Limited effective October 1, 2022.

He is a seasoned finance professional and banker, with over 20 years of experience in finance and over 13 years of experience in banking. In his new role, he will be responsible for leadership and oversight over the Bank-wide Enterprise Risk Management Framework.

Before this appointment, Guy has been the Credit Director at Absa Bank Uganda, a role he has held for five years. He has also served as Head of Retail & Business Banking Credit at Absa Bank Kenya and held various roles at Absa Bank Uganda, including Head of Impairments, Analytics & Models, and Head of Credit Policy & Portfolio Management.

Prior to joining Absa Uganda (formerly Barclays) in 2010, Guy worked for Dell Incorporated at their corporate headquarters in Round Rock, Texas as the Financial Controller for the Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) with strategic ownership of all Financial Planning & Analysis aspects of the U.S. Public Sector Enterprise Business.

He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) with a Finance specialization from The Howard University School of Business in Washington, DC (USA). His Undergraduate degree is a Bachelor in Quantitative Economics (QE) from Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda. Guy is also a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) with the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) in New Jersey (USA).

Related