KAMPALA —Diamond Trust Bank customers will now get up to 25% discounts for any payments using the new DTB Platinum Debit MasterCard, according to Kariuki Jemima, Director in Kenya, Products, and Solutions at Mastercard.

Kariuki, who spoke during the NBS Business Twitter Space on Tuesday, said the new card’s benefits rotate around three main pillars – travel, peace of mind, and lifestyle – to improve customers’ experience.

“We have gone ahead to partner with different companies and get you preferential rates to enable customers to make payments using the card. Partners like hotels.com, booking.com, and travelstart.com. Customers will be able to make online flight bookings, accommodation, and transport. These come with a 10% discount,” She said.

“As a typical person paying by cash or paying by a different type of card would have to pay full price. But we’re saying because you’re holding this card you get a discount of up to 25%. ”

Kariuki said that for lifestyle, the company has partnered with Jumia to ensure that customers get back 25% cash back for making payments using the new card.

“If it is entertainment, we’ve partnered with Show-max streaming service to give you a 10% discount if you use your card,” She said.

She added: “So when you buy something online and encounter accidental damage, we’re able to offer you a refund of up to $2000. So this is because you paid for that item using your card, and this is covered up to 180 days from the date of purchase.”

Samuel Matekha, the Head of Communications and Marketing at DTB Bank said the innovation will go a long way in bolstering financial inclusion and promoting service delivery to DTB Platinum Debit Mastercard holders.

“The bank plans to expand its services across the country, from supermarkets to fuel stations, among others to help Mastercard holders effectively embrace cashless financial services. We are building a robust Point of sale (POS) Network to increase this cashless financial inclusion,” Matekha said.

Fred John Thazhath, assistant senior manager of Card Operations at DTB, added that there are no extra costs incurred while using the DTB Platinum MasterCard. Merchants across the globe offer free.

Customers will be able to use the DTB Platinum debit Mastercard in 210 countries and 37million merchants across the world.

Related