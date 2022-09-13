KAMPALA – dfcu Bank has today launched a paperless account opening solution that allows existing customers to open an account online, using dfcu QuickBanking, the Bank’s digital banking platform.

Through the campaign dubbed ‘Secondary Account Ku-Spot’, the solution offers customers the option to open Current or Savings accounts anytime, anywhere using the dfcu QuickApp or dfcu QuickOnline platform

According to the dfcu Bank Head of Alternative Channels, Lloyd Jonathan Busuulwa, this new offer is another milestone in dfcu Bank’s digital transformation agenda, that focuses on providing modern banking solutions that meet the unique needs of today’s customers, while ensuring faster, safer, and enhanced user experiences.

“With this solution, we are giving our customers an opportunity to open a secondary dfcu Bank account conveniently and instantly, based on their needs. ‘Secondary Account Ku-Spot’ is for the dfcu customer who has diverse financial needs, and requires different accounts for each of them. Without going to a dfcu physical location, our customers can now open new accounts, on the go.”

“Upon opening the Secondary account, customers will continue on the convenience journey by carrying out all their transactions through the dfcu Bank digital channels; dfcu QuickBanking via *240#, dfcu QuickApp and dfcu QuickOnline, dfcu Agent Banking and dfcu 24/7 Smart ATMs for deposits and withdrawals,” Busuulwa added, noting that customers are also able to choose a preferred currency based on available currency options as they open their Secondary account.

