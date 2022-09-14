KAMPALA – British American Tobacco Uganda Limited – BAT Uganda announced the appointment of Mr. Henry Rugamba as the Non-Executive Board member effective 24 May 2022.

This is in accordance with Rule 35 of the Uganda Securities Exchange Listing Rules 2021.

Mr. Rugamba is a seasoned public relations professional with over 28 years in public relations and marketing communications. He began his career at BT Group pic in the United Kingdom (formerly British Telecom), before joining British American Tobacco, where he worked in the Marketing and Corporate Affairs departments for over 10 years.

After a period in consultancy work, Mr. Rugamba joined Umeme Limited as Head of Communications, where he was instrumental in building Umeme’s brand and bringing key stakeholders and customers to the table of consensus

Rugamba, a graduate of Bachelor of Arts in International Relations, is currently the Managing Partner of Songa Communications, a public relations and marketing communications agency serving a range of clients in the public and private sector and a past president of the Public Relations Association of Uganda.

“The Board is confident that Mr. Rugamba’s extensive corporate affairs experience will be valuable to BAT Uganda’s strategic objectives. The Board congratulates Mr. Bugamba on his appointment and welcomes him to the Board,” said Nicholas Ecimu, Company Secretary in a statement.

