ARUA CITY — West Nile Rural Electrification Company, WENRECo, Airtel Money have today launched a new payment option on Airtel Money that will allow customers in West Nile to make their electricity bills payment at affordable rates.

The announcement was made on 2nd August 2022 in Arua at a Press briefing by Mr. Japhet Aritho, the AMCUL Managing Director.

WENRECo is the electric energy generating and distribution company in the West Nile sub-region of the Northern Uganda. The region covers; Packwach, Nebbi , Arua , Yumbe , Moyo ,Madi-Okolo, Adjumani , Koboko, and Oraba .

“We are pleased to be part of this great milestone where we will be able to bring the Airtel Money services closer to our people so that they can be able to make their electricity bill payment using the Airtel Money platform,” noted Mr. Japhet Aritho.

He added “At AMCUL, we have demonstrated our innovative capacity by continuously unveiling products and services that make service delivery affordable and convenient. We are pleased to announce that our people in Arua, and West Nile region will now be able to make their electricity payments using Airtel Money. This they will do without the need for Airtime as was the case before. This gives our customers the convenience to power their businesses and lifestyles with ease”

By dialing 1854*6# and following the prompts, customers will be able to conveniently make their electricity payments to WENRECO using Airtel Money in the comfort of the home, offices, and including when traveling/working abroad.

The Airtel Money platform offers a range of services like, payments to persons, businesses and between business. Airtel Money also facilitates cross border trade with our immediate neighbors DRC and South Sudan and other countries across the world.

Small business owners can now separate their business money from personal money using Airtel Money Merchant Pay. Other services include loans (Wewole and Quick Loan), saving via Super Saver, School Fees payments among other services on the platform.

“We applaud Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) for these innovations and enhanced services on Airtel Money that will enable our customers to make their electricity payments. I implore our customers to use other Airtel Money services to ease their work” Eng. Kenneth Kigumba, the Managing Director at WENRECo.

“We are committed to enabling the transformation of Ugandan businesses and communities. Our partnership with WENRECo is a strong platform to ease access to electricity and a step towards financial and digital inclusion” Aritho Concluded.

