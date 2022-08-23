By Jackson Oboth

Uganda’s Stock Market has witnessed some trading activities which saw Business man Charles Mbire bolster his stake at MTN by acquiring additional 2,263,930 shares at a total cost of Ugx 459,907,621.00 on the securities exchange.

This is the second purchase Mbire is making since MTN listed on the Securities Exchange, an indication the the businessman has faith in the future of the business.

The purchase which took place on August 22 was evidently the signature activity of the day, on Uganda’s Securities Exchange where MTN is among the top companies trading their shares on the stock market.

This comes barely a month since the Telecommunications Mogul acquired a huge stake into Bank of Baroda through a single purchase of 23,529,400 shares worth billions of shillings..

Charles Mbire’s other investment ventures include Logistics (FF), Revenue Assurance- Invesco , Oil services- (INVESCO Tech, Real Estate and oil exploration among others.

