KAMPALA —Centenary Group, that owns Uganda’s oldest and largest indigenous financial entity, Centenary Bank, will participate in the South-Sudan Uganda Business forum, that will start tomorrow 19th July 2022 in Juba, the capital city of South Sudan.

Centenary Group owns Centenary Rural Development Bank; the bank with the largest customer base in Uganda serving over 2.5 million customers with an asset base of UGX. 5 Trillion, approximately USD. 1.3Billion. Centenary Bank has also has 12,000 SACCOS and over 46,000 Village Saving & Lending Associations (VSLA) based in rural areas. The bank has an extensive branch network of 80 branches covering all regions of Uganda supported with 189 Automated Teller Machines and over 5,200 bank agents’ country wide making the largest footprint in the country.

The Group also owns Centenary Technology Services Limited (Cente-Tech), the Group technology company, with a combined professional ICT experience of over 75years. As the group technology company, Centenary Technology Services provides technology leadership to the group subsidiaries to enable them grow and provide meaningful services to the rural poor.

The Centenary Group team that will participate in the business forum include: Fabian Kasi – Managing Director Centenary Bank, Brenda Magoba – Company Secretary & General Counsel Centenary Group, Beatrice Lugalambi – General Manager Marketing & Communications Centenary Bank and Steven Kirenga – Head Marketing, Product & Business Development and Customer Experience – Centenary Technology Services.

The Centenary Group team will deliver a keynote presentation, participate in panel discussions and host a series of business meetings with South Sudan business leaders.

Uganda and South Sudan share strong cultural, economic and political ties and are both member states of the East African Community.

The case for the two countries to promote the commercial interests and welfare of their citizens, by engaging in open trade and enhancing mutual investment, is a compelling one; especially since both Uganda and South Sudan are landlocked, with almost 500km of border between them.

As one of the largest importers of Ugandan goods, South Sudan is a strategic trading and investment partner for Uganda. The trade between the two countries is both formal and informal, with the latter being more dominant. In 2020, Uganda exported $357M to South Sudan, and imported $32M from her northern neighbour; this makes a compelling case for the entry consideration of Centenary Group into the South Sudan market.

Over the next couple of days, Centenary Group will hold meetings with South Sudan business leaders to exchange ideas, share experiences and deepen the already close camaraderie that Uganda and South Sudan have as sister nations.

Centenary Group seeks to transform lives of East African Community citizens and promote environmental conservation through financial inclusion and innovative business solutions.

