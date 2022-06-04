KAMPALA — Bank of Africa (BOA) has added its BOA Pay to Mobile its popular Wallet menu—offering clients a seamless way to shop.

The new addition, now lets customers pay for goods and services for free at partner merchant locations through the BOA Mobile Wallet app or via USSD, by dialling *2467#.

Bank of Africa Managing Director, Mr. Arthur Isiko on Thursday June 2 unveiled the BOA Pay service at Kenjoy supermarket in Najjanankumbi and revealed that the new service had been rolled out to all the other Kenjoy branches across Kampala Metropolitan Area.

“Today we are enhancing our digital solutions to the market. As you may recall we are one of the first banks to introduce the mobile wallet in this market and today, we have introduced another enhancement to that solution which is we are calling BOA Pay,” Mr. Isiko said, also revealing that the cost of transacting is completely diminished because it’s free to all the parties involved.

He said the service would soon be available for pharmacies, schools, fuel stations and any other service provider who might be interested.

To use new digital payment service, customers must download the BOA Pay app and enter login details.

Customers can simply scan the QR code available on the payment terminals at checkouts and the app will automatically deduct the transaction from the nominated account.

BAO says the QR code system is another way of promoting contactless payments, with a digital receipt being sent to their phone afterwards.

BOA Mobile Wallet

Dubbed Mobile Wallet, the product enables Bank of Africa (BOA) account and non-account holders to transact/send and receive money using their mobile phones and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), respectively.

Unlike other providers which partnered with MTN mobile money to allow its customers withdraw cash from their mobile money accounts using the bank’s ATMs, the BOA platform, which also allows for card-free ATM withdrawals, is entirely independent of any telecommunication networks’ mobile money platforms, despite using mobile phones to send and receive transaction messages.

Mr. Isiko said the innovation is one of the easiest ways to get more people integrated in the financial system.

Despite having an adult population of about 18 million, the population of banked people in Uganda is estimated at less than 5 million, yet many people have multiple bank accounts.

This compares with the mobile money platform whose customers were estimated at 30 million in 2021 , with a total of 8.2 billion U.S. dollars in the fourth quarter of 2020 wired through the platform.

Isiko said: ‘Mobile telephony has become an important tool to drive financial inclusion and we anticipate that with this innovation, more Ugandans will be brought into the financial system thereby deepening financial inclusion.’

Registration

A customer registers with Bank of Africa (BOA), with the mobile phone number as the account number which is managed via a mobile phone. This account is, however, independent of any mobile money platform.

The customer will then be required to load money onto his mobile wallet/phone from any of the 34 BOA branches countrywide or ATMs.

Recipient

The recipient receives a notification of the transaction showing the amount received and a reference number to be used to withdraw the money from any BOA ATM.

The recipient will be required to call the sender and get the PIN, which must be entered to authorise the withdrawal.

Bank of Africa’s new platform is expected to heat up competition with telecom companies, which charge relatively higher fees for mobile money transactions, compared to BOA’s average of Shs350 per transaction.

Telecoms, for instance, charge between Shs500 and Shs70,500, depending on the amount being transferred and whether the recipient is a registered user or not.

Unlike mobile money where a fee is charged for both sending and withdrawing, with the BOA Mobile Wallet, it’s only the originator of the transaction who pays the fee, thereby making it the cheapest mobile money option in the market today.

