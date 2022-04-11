Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has been given a target of UGX 25.5 trillion tax collection in the next financial year 2022/23.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Budgets Committee chaired by Hon. Keefa Kiwanuka, the state minister for finance, planning and economic development Amos Lugoolobi said that the revenue projections are expected from Net tax collections of UGX23.75trillion and none tax collection of UGX1.79 trillion in the coming financial year.

Lugoolobi said that the biggest budget portion will cater for wages of about 205bn, none wages of UGX272bn, development of UGX. 44.06bn and among others.

According to the budget framework paper of URA, they had requested UGX 700bn but only UGX 500bn have been allocated in the next financial year 2022/23.

However, URA appealed for the reinstatement of the budget saying that it will affect their revenue collection target.

Among the affected items include tax education, awareness and public relations, research, stakeholder’s engagement among others.

Meanwhile, in another development, a section of legislators from Kasese district have urged government to withdraw the Rwenzori medal that was awarded to the deputy Commander defense forces Lt. General Peter Elwelu.

The National Honours and Awards Committee usually give this medal to distinguish or exemplary military officers.

The team was appearing before Parliament’s Human Rights Committee, Bukonjo West MP Atkins Katusabe said that Elwelu was given this medal in error considering his role in the 2016 raid on Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere’s palace which claimed 100 innocent citizens. In November 2016, the military hit the defiant Rwenzururu kingdom administration offices and the palace compound killing more than 100 people.

A report by the Human Rights Watch-HRW in 2017 said 153 people including children perished.

Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere and more than 100 royal guards were arrested. Many spent more than four years in detention, until recently when they were granted bail.

Katusabe said that they want General Elwelu also stripped in rank and removed from parliament as a punishment and then prosecuted. The Committee members resolved to fine one day to go to prisons and visit the inmates who were allegedly denied of medical treatment.

