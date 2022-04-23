KCB Bank Uganda has injected Ugx 70 million cash support towards the upcoming Pearl of Africa rally organized by the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) to support the planned activities.

The announcement was made today at Handi Restaurant in Kampala.

The three-day rally will kick off on 6th May 2022 and will run until 8th May 2022. It will be hosted in Lugazi and has already registered renowned rally drivers from Uganda, Kenya, Burundi.

Commenting about the support towards the Pearl of Africa rally, Diana Komukama Ssempebwa, Head of Marketing at KCB Bank Uganda said, “We will be extending support worth Ushs.70 million towards the 2022 Pearl of Africa Rally and we believe this contribution will greatly support the preparation and execution of the planned activities that will build-up to the week when the rally is scheduled to happen.”

The deal cements the Bank’s footprint in supporting sports which cuts across various disciplines—motorsports, golf, athletics, chess, rugby, volleyball, and football.

The bank is keen on further deepening its contribution towards sports in the East African region, as a way of supporting communities and building a critical mass of sporting talents.

She added, “The sports sector in Uganda and world over has evolved presenting employment opportunities for a number of individuals who are directly or indirectly involved in the ecosystem thus, it is key that the industry continues to receive the requisite support both financial and in-kind from entities like KCB Bank Uganda among other partners who are involved so that growth is constantly witnessed.”

Dipu Ruparelia the President Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda mentioned, “We appreciate the Ushs. 70 million cash support from KCB Bank Uganda, it will help us in the organizing of this year’s rally and we call upon Ugandans to come and support the participants by rallying behind them.”

Ruparelia further revealed, “The Motorsport has advanced and we are glad to see some of our drivers participate in regional rallies which wouldn’t be possible if there was no financial backing from partners like KCB Bank Uganda, therefore, we call upon more organizations to support the industry so that it can continue to grow.”

“KCB Bank Uganda recognizes the efforts by FMU toward growing the Motorsport in the country by professionalizing it both locally and at a regional level and we thank the association for giving us the opportunity to take part in initiatives that not only bring the communities together as they rally behind those they support but contribute to the country’s socio-economic development,” Ssempebwa concluded.

