Uganda’s super app, SafeBoda has announced a new partnership with Rubis Energy Uganda. The partnership will see SafeBoda customers and drivers enjoy great discounts when purchasing fuel at Rubis stations. SafeBoda recently acquired a National Payments Services license from Bank of Uganda which allowed the company to operate digital wallets for Ugandans.

As part of its mission to offer affordable services to its customers and driver community the company has teamed up with Rubis Energy Uganda to offer fuel at a discount. SafeBoda drivers will be getting their fuel at 4,500/= at select fuel stations only if they are paying using the SafeBoda app. Customers who wish to purchase fuel using their SafeBoda wallet will get their fuel cheaper by 100/= per liter from the board prices.

“At SafeBoda we strive to add value to the communities that we serve whether it is our driver community or our customers; we believe in adding value to them. For our drivers, fuel has been a big issue with the prevailing uncertainty in the market. Our partnership with Rubis Energy Uganda will enable our drivers to do their work efficiently. We are also extending this same token to our customers to enjoy the service” says Ricky Rapa Thomson SafeBoda’s Co-founder and Director.

In order to enjoy the affordable services from this partnership, SafeBoda customers and drivers will have to keep money on their SafeBoda wallets. Once at the select stations, a driver or customer needs to approach the fuel Agent to make the fuel purchase. A customer can complete the payment by using the Pay feature on the app, and search for the Rubis station under the Merchant section. On the other hand, the driver is required to complete a cashless transfer to the Agent.

Olivier Gatera, Country Manager at Rubis Energy Uganda said “Through this partnership with SafeBoda, we are able to add value to our customers by offering them a high quality fuel, Rubis Ultratec Petrol or Diesel at a discounted price. Rubis Ultratec fuel is designed to clean the engine, enhance performance, and fuel economy with less emissions. SafeBoda users can now enjoy the benefits of our premium fuel at various Rubis Stations countrywide.

SafeBoda has carried out several initiatives to ensure that its drivers increase their uptake of cashless payments. SafeBoda drivers can now be able to enjoy discounted fuel purchases if they use cashless as a means of paying for it. The cashless system of payments enables a big percentage of the SafeBoda drivers to save their earnings for a rainy day.

The discounted service between SafeBoda and Rubis Energy is limited to 20 conveniently located fuel stations where customers and SafeBoda drivers can be able to access the service. The locations are;

Rubis Bugolobi Silver Springs

Kobil Ntinda Kiwatule

Kobil Kamwokya

Kobil Bombo Road

Rubis Ndeeba

Kobil Nakulabye

Kobil Kisenyi

Rubis Kawempe

Rubis Kyengera

Rubis Mpererwe

Rubis Kibuye

Rubis Makerere

Rubis Kyebando/Gayaza Rd

Kobil Nabweru

Kobil Mengo

Rubis Rubaga Rd

Rubis Namirembe Rd

Rubis Kasubi

Rubis Seeta jinja Highway

Having increased the number of services that customers can enjoy on the SafeBoda app, the app has transformed into a super app bringing convenience at the fingertips of its community of over 1 million customers. With the SafeBoda app, a customer not only enjoys safe transportation to their destinations, but also gets to pay their bills like Yaka, Umeme, TV and Water, buy airtime, order food, and shop various items using the ecommerce platform.

To access the service, a customer needs to download the SafeBoda app from the app Store or Google Play Store and then register accordingly. The service is listed on the app interface and is easy to access and use. The app user experience has been designed to make it easy to use.

