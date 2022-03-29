Royal Palms is a flagship brand for all residential properties built by Nationwide Properties Limited, a real estate company that has built over 500 luxury residential apartments in Mulago, Kololo, Nasakero, Mbuya and Butabika.

Some of the houses have been bought while others are available for sale. The project has the aim of selling more homes and apartments whilst maintaining the high standards already set for the estate.

Royal Palms Butabika gives you a home where you will settle with your family for generations and is located in a secure community and neighborhood with a serene environment.

Unlike many building companies that dictate for their customers, Royal Palms Butabika gives every customer a chance to design and decorate their home interiors the way they wish.

At Royal Palms Butabika, the Nationwide Properties Ltd only provides a fully complete house with fitted wardrobes and a properly stationed kitchen, and it’s up to a customer to bring household items.

You simply need to bring your furniture and beds to a fully painted house with tiled floors. The windows and doors are also properly fitted, so basically, the house is just ready for you to occupy.

All you need to do is to decorate and design it the way you like, “says Nationwide Properties Ltd.

The estate does not only come with a real lifestyle destination but also a pool of luxurious amenities, including swimming pools, a kid’s parks, and a tennis court.

For those who value a peaceful and quiet environment, this is the best opportunity. The estate is enclosed with nearly 5 kilometers of space, allowing an evening walk or run without being bothered by cars and boda bodas or fear of being attacked by thieves.

Generally, you’re not living near bars or loud churches. You’re not worried about walking at night because there is enough security and space. Once inside, you are safe and secure as you are in an organized community.

On top of selling the houses, Nationwide Properties Limited also keeps a close watch on them and, in case of any structural problems, they go back to the buyers and fix them.

Over the years, many of Nationwide’s first customers have recommended their colleagues because they have lived in the house and proved it is good.

Nationwide Properties Limited believes that for every home sold, they would be happy to live in it as developers. They also believe in providing good quality homes to our customers.

“At Nationwide Properties, our approach to building new homes is based on a unique set of principles that ensure we are the country’s premier developer in the residential sector.

The rising population in the Kampala Metropolitan Area and Uganda in general has seen a high demand for housing over the last two decades.

However, Uganda still has a deficit of 2.1 million housing units and this is expected to reach three million by 2030, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics. The deficit, data shows, will further expand to eight million units, of which 2.5 million will be in urban centers in two decades.

For the last 10 years, Nationwide Properties Limited has looked at filling this gap, and the company says more is on the way.