KAMPALA: Nationwide Properties Ltd is one of the leading developers in Kampala and has over the years built homes using the modern, Spanish and Arabic styles.
Right from the gate, the estate roads are all tarmac and paved. The environment itself with its cool breeze, brings a feeling of relaxation. In fact, if you had no intention of coming here, there would be no way you would know that such an establishment existed.
The brand name is called Royal Palms Estate Butabika, under which more than 300 homes have now been developed and sold, along with some of the best facilities, road networks, a school, shops and restaurants.
