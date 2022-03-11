MASINDI —Masindi Resident State Attorney Charles Bwiiso has been arrested for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe of Shs3m from persons accused of defilement in order to close the file.

The operation was conducted by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit together with police on Thursday, 10 March 2022.

According to State House, Bwiiso was caught red handed receiving a deposit of Shs1.5 from the suspect’s family.

This is a developing story and more details will follow.

This comes a week after three immigration staff at Entebbe airport were arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption in connection with causing a traveller to miss her flight while allegedly attempting to exhort money from her.

The operation was carried out on Thursday, 03 March 2022 by State House Anti-Corruption Unit and police following a tipoff.

According to State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Caroline Kabugo (shift supervisor), Martha Mboneko and Julius Musalwa (Immigration officers) allegedly abused their office when they caused a refugee to miss her flight purporting that she had forged clearance documents from the Office of the Prime Minister whereas not.

Brig. Gen. Isoke Henry, the new head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, has pledged to carry on the legacy of her predecessor, Col. Edith Nakalema, in fighting corruption.

