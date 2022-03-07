Aware that location for office or business is of critical importance, Property Services Limited (PSL) has been availing buildings that are strategically located for office space on a large and small scale.

PSL has contributed to the development of many properties that have gone on to become notable landmarks within Kampala. PSL manages, purchases and sells the property within Uganda. With a hands-on approach to every development they undertake, PSL strives to achieve a level of quality.

In this last edition of the three-part series, we bring you more centrally located properties in Kampala for business.

PLOT 2 PARLIAMENT AVENUE

It is located between Kampala Road and Parliament Avenue surrounded by a number of government offices guaranteeing tenants ultimate security.

The property is accessed by a traditional courtyard thus providing the units plenty of light and accessibility. With several upscale restaurants like Café Javas and the Food hub in the vicinity, this guarantees all tenants high-quality meal breaks.

Businessmen Minex Karia and Pradip Karia are the brains behind Property Services Ltd, and Nationwide Properties Ltd, all in Uganda.

Occupants of this complex enjoy a high end and corporate office environment evidenced by the existence of the Uganda Parliament in the neighbourhood.

Offering retail units and office space from 20sqm-200sqm, Jumbo Plaza is ideal to suit all business types. This property benefits from secure car parking with 24-hour security. A standby onsite manager to oversee all complaints and resolve various issues arising from tenants.

PLOT 436/437 MAWANDA ROAD (CORNER HOUSE)

The four-floored structure is just 4 kilometres northwest of Kampala’s Central Business District. It has both office suites and retail units suitable for business startups benefiting from the busy Mawanda Road.

Units and office suites range from 60-120 sqm at a rate of $12 + VAT of space and are well serviced with dedicated customer parking.

This property is in close proximity to Acacia Mall, Kisementi, City Oil and various service providers with numerous banks in the vicinity.

For more inquiries, please reach us on

TEL: +256 414 251 141/24, +256 312 262 175,

Fax: +256 414 344 308.

Email: sales@property.co.ug, www.property.co.ug

