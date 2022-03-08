KAMPALA —The government of Uganda and businessman Sudhir Ruparelia are finalising a joint venture blueprint to build a modern Convention Centre at Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo to host the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit later next year.

The architectural designs and bill of quantities for the engineering works are still being prepared, but the construction is estimated to cost $40m (Shs140b), multiple sources with working knowledge of the project have told this newspaper.

It is unclear how much each side will invest, considering that Mr Sudhir owns the land, with Finance Minister Matia Kasaija saying the government lacked enough money to build its own convention centre on its land.

“It is an urgent project, and a lot of money is needed which will be difficult for government [to muster at short notice]. [The] government does not have all the money. There are many things we have to do; so, if we find a partner, it is easier,” he said.

He added: “We are undertaking the project in partnership with Sudhir. [The government puts in] and Sudhir puts in money. The architects are still calculating, and then we will know how much government, and Sudhir are going to pay. If we go together in business, when it starts to make money, we share the profits.”

