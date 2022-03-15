Crown Beverages Limited (CBL) has revealed a star-studded team of world-class players to go along with a hugely rewarding under the crown campaign building upon Pepsi’s premier partnership with the UEFA champions league.

This Year’s Campaign dubbed Go for Goals will run for 3 months giving customers a chance to win amazing prizes such as TV screens, Cash, T-shirts, Caps and so much more.

While announcing this year’s campaign, Mr Timothy Luzinda, the Head of Marketing at CBL, revealed that it will feature a collaboration of three of the world’s best footballers; Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Uganda’s Denis Masinde Onyango.

Mr Luzinda said that since becoming a sponsor in 2015, the Pepsico and UEFA partnership has become stronger and more exciting delivering for both the brand and its consumers.

He explained that it is the largest global platform, and they are excited to be part of it and participate each season.

“We understand how much our customers love football, they are passionate about this sport, and we are passionate about keeping our customers happy and fulfilled, that is why we have made it a tradition to run a UEFA promotion every year. For our consumers upon buying a 300ml returnable glass Pepsi bottle or a Pepsi Max 330ml PET bottle customers shall stand a chance of winning lots of prizes such as cash, TV screens, T-shirts, Caps and sodas” he said.

The Pepsi Brand Manager, Ernest Ssentongo noted that this year’s campaign is bigger and more exciting than ever before, since they have included Denis Masinde Onyango whose presence in the campaign will inspire the youth in Uganda to believe in themselves, work hard and realise their dreams.

Commenting about the role, the former Uganda Cranes captain said he is excited to be part of Pepsi, a brand that gives everyone a platform to realise their dreams.

“It is an honor to be working with the ‘Pepsi team’ as the brand has stood the test of time and a clear testament that giving up is NEVER an option. Let’s keep on chasing our dreams, they are valid!”

