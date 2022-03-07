KAMPALA – Airtel Uganda has launched a new campaign dubbed “Uganda Needs More of You” that seeks to celebrate and recognize Ugandans who are using technology to transform lives.

The campaign which requires participants to share stories of how they have utilized technology to positively impact the lives of others was launched on Monday March 7, by Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Mr. Manoj Murali at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The submissions will be done through either; the Airtel Mobiste www.airtel.co.ug/UgneedsmoreofU, by SMS (162) or by calling 162.

The submitted stories shall then be judged by a panel of judges and voted on by the public using the Airtel Mobsite or SMS.

Speaking about the campaign, Manoj said that the transformative power of technology, supported by a good 4G service provider like Airtel Uganda, is routinely displayed by the growth in digital based services and the number of people included in the ecosystem.

“Many of these are stories of hard work and resilience of millions of Ugandans with whom Airtel Uganda shares its growth story. Some of the inspiring stories are yet to be discovered, told and celebrated. I am confident that #UGNEEDSMOREOFU campaign will helps us discover and celebrate more of these Ugandan stories”.

Mr. manoj cited three stories; The story of Mr. Dickson Mushabe, who founded the Dolphin Fund, a unique crowdfunding website through which Ugandans are raising funds to support nobel causes within their communities.

In the hospitality sector, we witnessed the rise of the famous Ella Clear Foods by M/s Catherine Nakatudde, who used WhatsApp to ensure that the meals of workers in Kampala City continued to be delivered to their tables especially during the covid19 pandemic lockdown!

The last story shared was about Dr. Davis Musinguzi who founded Rocket Health in the health sector which unlocked the power of telemedicine to save lives in many places.

He noted that these stories demonstrate the entrepreneurial spirit of Ugandans that gets sparked by challenges and opportunities. These stories will inspire more Ugandans to aspire for more.

These stories, among others, represent the power of the many changemakers in Uganda who are leveraging the power of technology to transform their communities. Airtel Uganda is therefore pleased to support this movement of change makers in their causes and scale up their impact and awareness in Uganda and across borders.

He added that Airtel Uganda remains committed to enabling all Ugandans to connect, innovate and do business by providing the widest 4G coverage network, without differentiation, across Uganda and at the most affordable prices and affordable Airtel Money services.

Uganda Needs More of You Stories will be broadcasted on select media houses. On a monthly basis, the stories submitted will be vetted and the top 3 will be selected to proceed to the next stage. The final transformative stories will receive support for their causes.

Related