MASAKA – Centenary Group & Cente Tech top officials, including Group Head of IT & Ag. CEO Cente Tech Dr Grace Ssekakubo and Chief Technology Officer – CTO, Peter Kahiigi, have on Friday toured land in Masaka that has been earmarked as the site for the construction of a Tier 3 Data Centre.

The project will be funded by Centenary Group.

The industry-grade data centre will be a key asset to serve Centenary Group’s growth strategy; delivering secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to the Group’s growing subsidiaries & customer ecosystem across Uganda and the region.

Addressing the media, Cente Tech’s Ag CEO said, “this will be a transformative milestone in the growth of our Group to further expand our infrastructure to aid the success of the Group’s subsidiaries and customers in the private sector.”

“We believe that the planned enterprise-class, Tier 3 Data Centre will be extremely well suited to meet our customers’ needs,” Dr Grace concluded.

The Masaka Data Centre will be the first Tier 3 Data Centre outside of Kampala and is deliberate as part of Centenary Group’s intention to use financial services as an intervention for eradicating poverty among the rural poor and improving their standard of living.

In addition to Uganda’s largest bank – Centenary Bank, Centenary Group already owns Centenary Foundation and will also venture into insurance business, fund management, property development and management as well expanding the Centenary banking brand outside

Uganda.

Cente Tech is committed to using technology to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on the Centenary Group’s subsidiaries and its customers.

“CenteTech will play a key role in placing the Group subsidiary companies at the center of customers’ digital transformation and accelerate the Group’s digital agenda.

Cente-Tech is the technology company of Centenary Group.”

Related