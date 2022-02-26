KAMPALA – Under their renowned brand Riham, Hariss International has unleashed its first line of confectionery products.

The new product line comprises Lollipops; Fruit drops, refreshing breath mints, gums, and hard-boiled sweets. These come in various flavors such as Chocolate, Strawberry, Lemon, Ginger, Watermelon, Passion, Caramello, and so much more.

“This exciting addition stands at the heart of our mission to provide a range of value-added convenient food and beverages to our customers at competitive prices through product development and modernization.”

All the Riham sweets brands are certified by UNBS and have been pivoted from being adventure-themed to creating moments of excitement and sweetness.

“The possibilities are limitless in our continuous efforts to grow the RIHAM brand. And we hope to unleash more sweet brands before the end of 2022.”

