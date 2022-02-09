KAMPALA — Janet Kobusingye, the proprietor of Mestil Hotel has once again appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) to explain how she acquired four acres of government land in Nsambya without payment of any premium.

Kobusingye is one of the 10 private investors that are beneficiaries of Uganda Railway Corporations land that has for long been in question.

Uganda Railways Corporation lost 57 acres of Nsambya land on the orders of the president.

However, last year in December, the committee summoned them to answer queries on how they acquired the land.

From the previous meeting, Kobusingye revealed that the land in question was given to her for free as part of her compensation for the land she lost in Naguru which was taken by the Uganda Land Commission.

The MPs led by the committee chairperson Joel Ssenyonyi questioned how she got Nsambya land worth UGX69 billion as compensation for Naguru land worth UGX1.5billion.

It’s on such grounds that the committee asked her to come back with evidence backing her claims on how she acquired the land.

When she appeared once again today, Kobusingye told MPs that all her receipts and the land purchase agreement were destroyed by a fire that gutted her properties in downtown Kampala.

The revelation has left the committee members perplexed.

Related

Continue Reading