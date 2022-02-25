KAMPALA – UGAFODE Microfinance, has partnered with Uganda’s leading e-commerce platform, Jumia to help SMEs to access a wider market base across the country. The partnership will also support the Buy-Ugand-Build-Uganda Government initiative.

“At UGAFODE, we focus on smallholder farmers who represent over 50% of our portfolio. As an Institution, we want to embrace digital technology and innovations and our partnership with Jumia addresses just that. This partnership will enable our customers to be able to sell their products online and also increase their brand visibility,” Said Shafi Nambobi, Chief Executive Officer UGAFODE Microfinance Ltd.

Jumia in partnership with thousands of sellers and brands on its platform offers consumers a wide assortment of products from groceries, electronics, fashion and computing through its mobile app. Consumers can via cash on delivery, visa payments and mobile money on Jumia Pay.

“We are glad to work with UGAFODE and to benefit from their extensive experience in working with SMEs across the country. We are happy to open up the Jumia platform to many vendors and support their digital transition. As an ecosystem, we need to do more to empower businesses in their shift to digital commerce,” said Paul Tesar, Chief Commercial Officer Jumia Uganda adding that entrepreneurs with shops can use Jumia to enhance their businesses.

UGAFODE will provide working capital loans to sellers on Jumia during the second phase, to facilitate stock availability while Jumia will provide training to the new sellers and support them on visibility on the e-commerce platform. To become a seller, interested parties should call or WhatsApp 0771806508.

