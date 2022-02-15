Philip Kakuru, a South African citizen born in Uganda, is a business man who has passed through all trying moments in order to end up a successful entrepreneur in the real estate and education sector.

Kakuru the chairman and CEO of the Rostec Education group South Africa, chairman Vavika Financial services and Director of Rostec Empowerment Consulting and ROSTEC Empowerment consulting narrates how a person from upcountry (Mbarara in western Uganda) managed to succeed in a foreign country with alot of hard working individuals.

A son of the late Edward Bwahika, Mbarara former district National Resistance Army (NRA) mobilizer in Greater Ankole Region, was born in Katukuru Village, Nyakayojo Division, present day Mbarara City.

He is a qualified teacher who was among the few who tapped in the opportunities that existed in South Africa in 2000 after it had just attained its independence.

He says that he raised some money from the sale of cows as well as from rent received from his father’s property to go to South Africa.

Like any other person in new environment I met new people both Ugandan and from other countries and I had to blend in and obviously learning new local languages as the natives preferred to speak their home language

“Unlike many other people in the Diaspora I arrived in South Africa with some money on me like $15000 on me and was lucky I got a teaching post in the 2nd Month of my arrival so it was not a big hassle that I actually invested in a small retail business shop with a Ugandan friend I had met there who used to import merchandise.”

That upon raising enough funds, Kakuru started investing in schools like ROSTEC in Johannesburg which gave birth to a number of enterprises which have helped him to invest in other business ventures.

Being that he was born from a political family his love for NRM led him to become the Patron of the same party in South Africa, the position he is serving currently.

He asked all Ugandans in the diaspora to always think about also investing in their home country (Uganda) as he has done to promote development at all levels.

Related