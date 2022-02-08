KAMPALA – The Top Employers Institute has named BAT Uganda as a Top Employer in Uganda and Africa for the second time in a row, during a virtual award ceremony held on Thursday – 20th January 2022. The certification reiterates BAT Kenya’s sustained commitment to provide and uphold policies and practices that offer employees a conducive and productive place of work.

The recognition mirrors the announcement of the BAT Group as the Global Top Employer for 2022 in three regions – Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe; and Top Employer in 33 countries across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The Top Employers Institute certification is based on an extensive review of employer practices across six human resource domains and 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, and Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Diversity & Inclusion and more.

David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, said:

“Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, our global Top Employers have continued to prioritise going above and beyond to maintain their excellent people practices in the workplace. As a global Top Employer, BAT has proved their unwavering commitment to their employees on an international level that spans numerous countries. They join a small group of companies that have achieved a global certification through the Top Employers Programme. We are excited to celebrate and applaud them for their achievement in 2022.”

Kirunda Magoola, BAT Uganda Managing Director said:

“We are honored to receive the Top Employer certification for the fifth consecutive year. This certification recognises BAT’s inclusive, engaging culture and innovative working environment. Guided by our Ethos (Bold, Fast, Empowered, Diverse, Responsible), we are continually striving to maintain a workplace where employees feel well-supported, even through the ongoing trying times.”

“Our employees play a crucial role in our purpose to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of our business, driving environmental excellence and delivering robust corporate governance across our business. We are proud to be recognised for our commitment to build a purpose-driven organisation”.

The Top Employer certification process is conducted annually by the Top Employers Institute, an independent organisation that studies the employee offerings of major employers around the world. Certification recognises employers that provide best-in-class employment practices, allowing employees to develop themselves personally and professionally, while driving business results. Participating companies undergo a rigorous assessment process which includes an extensive review of employer practices. Several validation sessions are held where evidence of these practices is provided, and an independent audit of the findings is also carried out.

