KAMPALA – Uganda Development Bank, a government-owned development bank has appointed Barbara Kasekende as Manager Business Advisory.

Ms. Kasekende joins the Bank with over 10 years of experience in management of various projects including youth and women empowerment, SME and start-up growth, CSR, customer and partner relations, marketing and public relations. She has worked in various corporate positions with leading multinational brands in the United States and Uganda.

She will oversee implementation of the Bank’s Business Advisory Department which provides technical support to customers and prospects pertaining to management best practices, good governance, record keeping, financial management among others.

Ms. Kasekende is an enthusiastic game-changer eager to contribute to team success through hard work, mindfulness and excellent project management skills. She is motivated to learn, grow, and excel to drive success.

Working under pressure and adapting to new situations and challenges drives her to go the extra mile to deliver results

Prior to her new appointment, she was the Corporate Social Investments Manager at Stanbic Bank Uganda.

She was also a Business Development and Marketing Manager at NFT Consult.

In 2008, Ms. Kasekende worked as Business Development Manager at AIG before she joined Wild Places Africa in the same capacity in 2012.

She also served as Business Development Manager

Ms. Kasekende has Master of Business Administration in international management from the University of Texas in Dallas.

She also holds a Bachelor of Science, Computer Information Systems from Elmhurst University.

