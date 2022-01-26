Fuel is a key economy driver since the factors of production depend on fuel. After a two year covid-19 lock down the economy was affected badly, in the sense that truck drivers were subjected to mandatory testing along the boarders which slowed down delivery. As if that was not enough, a few weeks into the lifting of the lock down, the fuel prices hiked where we saw the bus drivers, taxi touts hike the transport cost. This in return makes the traders among other business people to transfer the increased costs to the consumers.

In a country like Uganda, were we still experience load shedding, entities that entirely depend on electricity and fuel as back up to provide services must be struggling, if not in a miserable state for failure to meet the fuel costs, or the fact that the fuel reserves are empty. For example, upcountry districts like Fort portal are purchasing a litre of fuel at 12,000shs which has even promoted fuel hoarding because some people want to benefit from the situation. Uganda’s fuel prices are the highest in East Africa at Ugx 5500 per litre followed by Burundi’s Shs 4,290., Rwanda Shs4, 060, and Kenya, Shs4180, Tanzania has the lowest price of Shs 3,780 per litre. What beats ones understanding is the fact that even the DRC fuel prices are lower than Ugandan Prices yet they transit the through Ugandan then to DRC.

The Minister of Energy Ruth Nankabirwa has urged fuel dealers not to take advantage of the shortage to cheat fellow Ugandans. Local authorities are blaming the faulty and slow procedure of the custom offices at the border. The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has too expressed her disappointment over fuel prices and urged Ugandans to boycott companies seen as taking advantage of the fuel situation. However, this is not practical because boycotting will not run the economy especially the transport sector which entirely depends on fuel but rather buy at a high fee and in return hike the delivery costs to their consumers. However, a hand of applaud for her recent directive of not weighing fuel trucks to help quicken the process of border clearing, so as fuel can be delivered.

Some people are jumping on motorbikes, while others are parking their cars. My wife and I have decided to use one car in a bid to cut down the cost of fuel much as I have to endure the traffic jam to see that I drop her to her work destination, then head to my place of work, much as it could be fuel saving but in the long run it is time consuming there by affecting production.

With curfew enforcement still on going on the boda riders, the transport sector is going to be greatly antagonized where the public transport providers are charging passengers on the free economy basis where passengers have no option to turn to.

However, motorists are feeling the pinch and have devised different means of copping with the situation and they are counting loses, this is due to the increase in the fuel price which does not make so much yet they still have curfew, which limits them in working.

As we’ve seen above, rising fuel costs affect many industries and even more companies. When companies are faced with rising costs, they generally cut back service delivery.

What next for Safari travelers?

All is not lost for the travelers, there is availability of transport companies offering transport services for travelers putting their comfort and safety first by observing the Safety Operating Procedures.

Self-Drive Uganda emphasizes that good driving habits like non rapid acceleration, driving at consistent speed and regular servicing of the car keep the car's fuel consumption in check.

In times of fuel crisis, travelers are recommended to look out for economic vehicles, like diesel cars, which cars not only save on fuel consumption but can ably handle difficult terrains that travelers may be planning to embark on.

With the ongoing fuel price crisis, we recommend you plan ahead, make fuel comparisons, since there are notable car rental companies that have mastered the art of car hire who will solve your queries in a blink of an eye as you decide what is best for you, or you and your family while planning for your trip.

These car rental companies help the traveler decide which car is best for the travel, since they put into consideration the intended areas of visit like an adventurous safari across the expansive Masai Mara or Primate Safaris in Uganda's Bwindi National Park or Kibaale National Park which might need a powerful 4 x 4 safari vehicle. On the other hand, travelers could be interested in an inter town road trip on tarmacked roads which is possible with even smaller vehicles.

