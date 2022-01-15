MASAKA —Bukoto South Member of Parliament, Dr. Twaha Kagabo of the National Unity Platform has expressed appreciation to the Government for introducing the Emyooga initiative which he says is a great block towards achieving the much sought-after economic transformation in Uganda.

This was during a monitoring visit to Bukoto South as part of the long monitoring tour of Emyooga program in central region, conducted by Minister of State for Finance Planning and Economic Development, in charge of Microfinance, Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune and the Microfinance Support Centre.

Kagabo rallied communities and opposition legislators to support the Emyooga program in their respective constituencies to ensure its success, saying Emyooga is the only Government program that does not consider political inclination for anyone to benefit, encouraging his constituents to embrace Emyooga and other government programs for theirs and the country’s economic transformation.

He sounded a warning to all saboteurs of Government programs in the district as well as embezzlers of Government funds.

He implored leaders at the different levels to actively engage in all development programs, cautioning them on contradictory actions that have in the past crippled some Government programs.

“Every elected leader is a government employee and subscribe to the ruling party since it has the mandate. I ask my fellow NUP legislators not to contribute to the misery of our people. Let us tell our voters about these projects

“There are contentious issues but when it comes to development, let us support programs like Emyooga. Lets encourage everyone come on board.”

Lwengo District LC5 chairman, Ibrahim Kitatta said Emyooga will allow Ugandans access to cheap credit but also save them from moneylenders.

“A number of cases reported are those involving moneylenders taking people’s property. Emyooga program will help deal with this problem. It will ensure access to cheap capital,” Kitatta said.

On his part, Kasolo underscores the need for everyone to understand the Emyooga Initiative, including leaders and the program beneficiaries, if the program is to achieve its intended purpose.

“Many feared joining the program thinking it was for campaigns but have now realized it was true. They are now rushing to join which is good. We welcome everybody.

The minister explained that the public should not focus on the shs30 million seed capital that government gives to each sacco but rather the idea of encouraging saving.

“The main point in this program is not targeting government money in form of seed capital but being able to save as much as possible and we borrow from our own saccos. The bigger the numbers, the more we save and can be able to access this cheap credit,”Kasolo said.

Lwengo district has 3 constituencies of Bukoto West, Bukoto Mid West and Bukoto South with 53 registered Emyooga SACCOs and 1 unregistered SACCO of Bukoto South Restaurant Owners under the Presidential Initiative of Job and Wealth Creation (Emyooga) program

The District received a seed capital Amounting of UGX1,680,000,000 whereby UGX. 560,000,000 was allocated to each constituency and Ugx 30,000,000 per SACCO and UGX 50,000,000 for Local leaders

This money was directly transferred to Beneficiaries Bank Accounts in Finance Trust Bank

These SACCOs began accessing these funds in May 2021 and Cumulatively 2,451,299,100 has been disbursed to members with savings amounting to UGX797,095,104

By December 31, 2021 out of the disbursed funds Ugx 435,123,202 had been paid back and Ugx 401,521,936 was on their Bank Accounts

