MUBENDE —Beneficiaries have hailed the government for the introduction of Emyooga, a program they say has helped them eradicate poverty but also grow their businesses.

These confessions were made when Hon. Minister of State for Microfinance Haruna Kasolo visited Mubende Municipality as he monitored the progress of Emyooga performance.

He says the municipality has received a total of UGX530 million where all the registered Emyooga SACCO groups received their funds.

According to Rosemary Nakayingo is a businesswoman in Mubende Municipality when the government launched Emyooga in 2020, she had a struggling business with very limited capital to help her expand. She joined Kaweeri Veterans Sacco. The Sacco got UGX 30 million and she borrowed one million shillings to expand her business.

She now has bigger hardware and she managed to buy two cows. She says the Government should invest more money in Emyooga so that many more people benefit in this program.

Women in Mubende Municipality also formed what they call “Mubende Women Entrepreneurs Sacco”.

According to Christine Nakamanya Zzimbe one of the members and a poultry farmer, she borrowed one million shillings from the UGX. 30 million which they got as part of Emyooga fund. She then used the money to buy chicken feed. She says poverty is no longer an issue in her household.

She wants the government to give more seed capital to Saccos which are performing well.

Fred Muzira on the other side says after saving and borrowing from Mubende salon operators sacco to which he is a member, he was able to expand his business.

He adds that whereas the business was badly hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, he is optimistic that the salon will survive, thanks to Emyooga.

Speaking at the function, Minister Kasolo said after listening to the people’s concerns, the government has agreed to set aside funds for Saccos that have performed well.

“The president has already given a directive that SACCOs that have performed well should get an additional UGX. 20 million, “Kasolo said.

He noted that every person has a role to play to ensure the success of Emyooga program, noting that leaders should come together to support it.

The Mubende Municipality MP Bashir Lubega warned naysayers against speaking ill against the government program that he said is aimed at benefiting those who can’t access capital from banks.

“When we told people that Emyooga was here to help them, many said we were telling lies. It is good they have seen the money would come and the program has made great strides,” Lubega said.

He urged beneficiaries to continue saving.

According to James Mussazi, the Mubende Municipality Commercial Development Officer, the municipality has a total of 17 registered saccos for Emyooga program that received UGX. 530 million in total as seed capital from government.

He said that the saccos have managed to raise UGX. 340 million in their own savings.

The program is implemented by the Microfinance Support Centre.

