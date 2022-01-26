NAIROBI – Luxury Champagne House Moët & Chandon hosted celebrities, media personalities, and brand consumers to an exclusive champagne and food pairing event at the Indulge Fine Dining Restaurant located at The Sands At Nomad, Diani Beach in Kenya.

The event aimed at elevating the luxury experience by combining champagne and food, taking the guests on a champagne and culinary journey that transformed into a sensory experience.

Speaking at the event, Market Manager Eastern Africa Moet Hennessy Alexandre Helaine said, “Moet & Chandon is pleased to start the year 2022 sharing the delight of togetherness with some of our friends and lovers over a champagne pairing food experience on the beach at the Sands at Nomad.”

Throughout the glamorous evening, the Moët Imperial was paired with the Raw King Fish Carpaccio, Green apple, Cool Cucumber Water, Honey Mayo, Prawns, and Organic Vegetable Tempura with Homemade Spicy Mayo. The Moet Rose Imperial was paired with the Seared Tuna, Cashew nuts sauce, and Organic Aromatics Herbs. The guests had the Chocolate and Coconut Mousse, which was paired with the Moet Nectar Imperial for dessert.

“As is in line with our mission of sharing the magic of champagne with the world to celebrate life, to mark successes big or small; we are pleased to collaborate with Indulge Fine Dining who identify with that very aspect alongside the refined art de Vivre,” added Mr. Helaine.

Luca De Marchis, General Manager at The Sands at Nomad, said, “Indulge Fine Dining’s partnership with Moet & Chandon is the perfect synergy of exquisite food, drink, and dining experience bringing a Kenyan twist to luxury private dining. ”

As we approach Valentines, the Luxury Champagne House would like to invite all partners, friends, and consumers to experience different Moët & Chandon champagne expressions paired with organic food at the Indulge Fine Dining.

ABOUT MOËT & CHANDON

Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon is the Maison that contributed to introducing champagne to the world by offering a range of unique wines for every occasion. From the iconic Moët Impérial to the Grand Vintage Collection, from the extroverted Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial to the innovative Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, each champagne dazzles and delights with bright fruitiness, an enticing palate and an elegant maturity.

Since its founding, Moët & Chandon has been the champagne of choice to celebrate historical moments or private moments of great personal importance. For each of life’s memorable moments, Moët & Chandon has a style of champagne that marks the moment uniquely.

