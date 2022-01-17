KAMPALA — Award-winning hip-hop artist King Kaka has joined the favourite crypto casino, Bitcasino as their brand ambassador to revolutionise the VIP experience for gaming fans in Africa and beyond.

King Kaka will be spreading the word on the benefits of playing with BitCasino.

VIPs at Bitcasino gain access to world-class experiences that money can’t buy, including personal invitations to watch Premier League matches from the comfort of an executive box.

Bitcasino VIPs will soon be able to visit the Bombay Club in person, bringing the famous online live casino into the real world—featuring fine dining and the same dealers players know and love.

Commenting on his responsibility, King Kaka, Global Ambassador for Bitcasino, said he is proud to represent Bitcasino as the new global ambassador.

“If you’re looking for the real deal, there’s no better place to play than Bitcasino. Whether it’s Premier League tickets or a trip to a true high-roller casino, Bitcasino’s VIPs always receive the red carpet treatment.”

Kaupo Kangro, Head of Casino at Bitcasino welcomed King Kaka to the Bitcasino family, especially as he helps the firm showcase the VIP experience to what its loyal players receive.

“We work every day to ensure Bitcasino players enjoy only the best, and alongside King Kaka, we can promise plenty more to come over 2022 and beyond.”

Founded in 2014, as part of the Yolo Group, Bitcasino is a leading bitcoin-led casino operator.

Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,800 games, including slots, table games and live dealer casinos from some of the industry’s leading suppliers.

Pioneering the way for original, fair rewards, Bitcasino is the first crypto casino to withdraw its welcome offer in favour of the unique, custom-built Loyalty Club allowing players greater control over their gaming.

Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around

1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry and cutting-edge security measures in place.

