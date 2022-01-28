KCB Bank Uganda in cooperation with German International Development Agency (GIZ) have rolled out a youth skilling program where 700 Ugandan youth have been recruited to take up courses in the construction sector.

KCB in partnership with GIZ are offering full scholarships to the students at no cost to the beneficiaries.

The partnership has been extended under the Employment and Skills for Development in Africa (E4D) programme commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by GIZ, and KCB Bank Uganda’s Twekozese Programme, that seeks to create self-employment and establish enterprises among unskilled and semi-skilled youth in Uganda.

The classes commenced on 24th January 2022 at selected vocational training institutions where the youth will be trained in various fields of expertise that include; Masonry and Brickwork, Plumbing and Fitting, Welding and Metal Fabrication, Carpentry and Joinery, and Electrical Installation.

Commenting on the development, Diana Komukama Ssempebwa, Head of Marketing and Communications at KCB Uganda noted that the bank is pleased to have the project officially kicked off and revealed that there will be other training cohorts.

Komukama revealed that, “KCB Bank Uganda called for entries into the skilling program, and over 4000 applications were received by the partner vocational centers, of these 700 successfully went through the selection process and qualified for the training. This showed the great need for the skilling program. ”

The shock to the economy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected small businesses setting back the country’s job creation efforts for the youth. We are looking at sustainable solutions to remedy the situation, as such this project will upskill the youth in the construction sector, which has demonstrated significant job creation potential based on industry trends.

According to United Nations Development Program (UNDP) 2021 Report on Youth initiatives in Uganda, 78% of Uganda’s population is below the age of 30 years, an indication that youth are the future of this country.

The report also highlighted that more than 1 million young people enter the job market each year.

The training will be conducted at Jinja Vocational Training Institute, Datamine Vocational Business Institute, Ntinda Vocational Training Institute, Lugogo Vocational Training Institute, Nyamitanga Technical Institute, and Daniel Comboni Vocational Institute.

