KAMPALA —United Bank for Africa Uganda (UBA) received the Trailblazer Award 2021 from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at 16th Taxpayers’ Appreciation Awards 2021 held on Friday 10th, December 2021.

UBA was recognised for being the first bank to adopt the swipe and pay (Visa card /Mastercard – enabled) payment method in Uganda. The swipe and pay method, enables customers to use bank cards to pay their taxes online.

The Trailblazer Award was handed over by Hon. Evelyn Anite, the Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatization to Mr. Kenneth Kisambira, the UBA Head Corporate and Commercial Banking and Ms. Diana Nansikombi, the Regional Head EMDOS.

UBA Uganda integrated with the URA system to enable the swipe and pay method in 2016, this allowed both UBA and non UBA bank customers for pay taxes directly on the URA website. This was innovative solution that provided convenience to the tax payers and contributed to the increase in tax collection.

Commenting on the award Ms. Chioma A. Mang, the Managing Director / CEO UBA Uganda Said, “We are honoured to receive this award from URA. UBA is a leader in innovation and we aspire to provide advanced digital solutions to support our clients achieve their objectives more efficiently. We thank URA for the Trailblazer Award and recognition and we pledge to continue innovating and leading in the area of Financial technology.”

The award ceremony held at the URA Headquarters was to recognise the most complaint taxpayers in 2021 and strategic partners.

This award comes at a time when UBA Group has just been named the best bank in 12 of its African Subsidiaries and in Nigeria by the Banker Magazine. UBA Nigeria Plc, UBA Benin, UBA Burkina Faso, UBA Cameroon, UBA Chad, UBA Congo Brazzaville, UBA Cote D’Ivoire, UBA Gabon, UBA Guinea, UBA Liberia, UBA Senegal, UBA Sierra Leone and UBA Zambia all came out top as the best banks in their respective countries.

