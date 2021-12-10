Property Mogul and Business Magnate, Sudhir Ruparelia has today announced yet another mega resort project whose construction is expected to start this year 2022.

Located on over 15 acres at Abayita Ababiri trading centre near the Shores of Lake Victoria in Entebbe (former Ssese Gateway Beach), the new resort and convention centre will be constructed a few minutes’ way from Entebbe International Airport, making it the perfect “Gateway to Uganda, the Pearl of Africa”.

This new development joins a conglomerate of other businesses under Ruparelia group namely; Speke Resort Munyonyo, Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, Kabira Country Club, Speke Hotel 1996, Forest Cottages Naguru, Bukoto Heights, Dolphine Suites Bugolobi, Speke Apartments, Victoria University, Kampala Parents School, Dheli Public School, Kampala International School of Uganda.

Others are; Goldstar Insurance, Sanyu Fm 2000 Limited, Meera Investments, Rosebud, Premier Roses, Premier Recruitment Services, Crane Management Services the property management arm of the empire and a host of other thriving businesses in and outside the country.

According to Sudhir Ruparelia, strong demand for top notch facilities continue to drive Ruparelia Group’s desire not only for growth but also for the Group’s continued quest to make Uganda a destination of choice for tourists.

He was cognizant of the Group’s motto of, “Serving to Grow and Growing to Serve” – and went on to say that this project was estimated to cost over $100m.

“Ruparelia Groups’ acquisition of Ssese Gateway Beach, gave more impetus to our organic growth in Uganda,” said Rajiv Ruparelia, Director of the Ruparelia Group.

Adding that, “this presents Uganda with a great opportunity to get facilities with services of international repute.”

“It will be a 350 room resort and convention centre, with 4 restaurants, marina for 50 boats, 10 presidential suites, Convention Centre with carrying capacity of 3500 persons, additional conference facilities of upto 1500 persons, small conference and meeting facilities, 3 wedding grounds and parking space for 1500 cars,” said Rajiv.

With its strategic location and the range of facilities, it will offer, this resort will be ideal for business and leisure travellers, as well as airline crew and the local community.

