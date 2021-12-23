KAMPALA — Bank of Africa —Uganda Ltd, a financial services provider has been continuously investing in enhancing their customers’ experience. Over the last two years, the Bank has invested heavily in the enhancement of its digital platforms offering, with specific emphasis on the mobile wallet and internet banking.

Over 70% of Bank of Africa’s customers are registered for the use of mobile wallet and the channel remains the Bank’s most popular channel with customers and boasts of a wide range of services.

The needs of the Bank’s customers for digital seamless services were heightened by the COVID-19 effects specifically the lockdown and the need to minimize physical contact for all transactions.

Also, customers now being more tech-savvy, the Bank transitioned to meet the customers’ ever-changing needs.

“We pride ourselves in listening to our customers and continuously enhancing their user experience, as demonstrated by latest developments in our digital services,” said Viola Namuyaba, Bank of Africa’s Manager E-Channels.

The Bank’s new enhancements facilitate customers’ self-service options through self-registration and self-reset digital options.

The look and feel of the platforms, as well as the customer journey have also been greatly improved, with security enhancements being at the heart of all developments on the digital platforms.

“BOA is committed to delivering superior digital services and customer experience in all their chosen market segments. As a digital-first bank, we are focusing on delivering convenience, instantaneity, and a seamless online banking system for our SME and Corporate customers as we deliver an equivalently unmatched experience for the retail customer on the mobile wallet.” Ms. Namuyaba added.

“Going forward, we will continue to innovate and support our clients as part of our commitment to delivering tailor-made banking needs and a stellar digital customer experience.”

