KAMPALA —Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs Amb. Abbey Walusimbi has urged traders to advantage of the increasing demand for Uganda’s organic food, milk, fruits, fish, cotton, tea, coffee and labourforce in the United Arab Emirates.

If taken as an opportunity, he says, it will bolster Uganda’s socio-economic and development.

Amb. Walusimbi was speaking during the 2021 Uganda-United Arab Emirates Convention jointly organized by the Ugandan Embassy to UAE and the Diaspora Community.

Walusimbi said that government will facilitate Ugandans who are interested in raising to the challenge to exploit business, trade and investment opportunities that exist in UAE and surrounding Nations.

The Uganda-UAE business convention was aimed at sharing opportunities that benefit UAE, Uganda and Africa in general.

He tasked every Ugandan to take it upon themselves to market Uganda as boiling point of opportunities, a development he says will attract more investors into the country.

“The whole world celebrates our hospitality, our culture, our unique climate, the fertile soils, the exceptional tourism potential, our peaceful environment and enabling laws for business and security. Yes; the Diaspora have known the challenges of working far from home: But, we must work well to make our partners satisfied and tap from their resources that can help us expand our economy so that we are able to secure our future; and you have this opportunity now,” Walusimbi said.

He added: Let’s use it well through inspiring people around the world to come and invest in Uganda”.

The World Bank report of 2019, ranks Uganda among the 15 fastest growing economies in the world with bankable projects in mining, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, real estate, tourism, energy, ICT, industrialization, oil and gas.

The convention was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda Lukia Nakadama, Gen. Jeje Odongo, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ugandan Ambassador to the UAE Zaake Kibedi, Members of Parliament and UAE Government Officials.

The Ugandan Ambassador to the UAE Kibedi zaid that the Gulf Countries are a region of focus and commitment for Uganda going forward.

He revealed that various destination marketing activities are being conducted in the region to make Uganda more accessible for travelers and travel agents alike, to ensure that Uganda becomes a ‘bucket list’ holiday destination that doesn’t disappoint.”

Many travel and nature enthusiasts from the Middle East are yet to visit and experience the Pearl of Africa.

Related