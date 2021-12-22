KAMPALA —The National Budget Framework Paper (NBFP) for Financial Year 2022/23 has been presented before Parliament.

The NBFP presented by the Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Planning), Hon Henry Musasizi, in line with the Public Finance Management Act at the last Parliament sitting for the year on Tuesday, 21 December 2021.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Hon Mathias Mpuuga, had earlier raised a procedural concern in regard to the minister presenting the NBFP.

Section 9 (3) and (5) of the law requires the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to prepare a National Budget Framework Paper and, upon approval by Cabinet, submit it to Parliament by 31st December.

The NBFP and the medium-term lays out planned interventions for enhancing Uganda’s economic growth, consistent with government’s Macroeconomic objectives.

The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, prior to adjourning the House sine die, directed the Committee of Finance to scrutinise the NBFP when Parliament returns from its Christmas recess in January 2022.

