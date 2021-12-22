KAMPALA — Saqib Munir, the Country Lead Glovo Uganda, has urged staff of fireworks Advertising Uganda, to uphold excellence in service delivery to enable the strategic communications and sales agency, to achieve its goals and satisfy customers.

While speaking to the agency’s employees at the first Culture Talk on Friday, Saqib said; “Glovo, whose vision is to give everyone easy access to anything in their city does this, through observing our core values. We choose speed over perfection and this has enabled us to attain the set goals of the company.”

He was discussing the theme; Excellence and the Impact of Outstanding Value.

Glovo which marked its first anniversary in November this year, has managed to penetrate the Ugandan market at a fast rate by focusing on quick delivery of high quality food and groceries without forgetting the needs of the customers.

Glovo has now expanded operations to Entebbe Municipality, the home to Entebbe International Airport and gateway to country.

Saqib further encouraged fireworks Advertising staff to look out for customer trends and needs and in a fast and steady manner respond to them positively.

“You also need to be aware of the tough times and always adjust your services accordingly.” During the tough time of the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted, Glovo was able to reduce prices of their products and started postpaid entry for different suppliers (vendors on the Glovo mobile app).

This has attracted and enabled a number of vendors to join Glovo thereby increasing the number of product on the mobile-app based business. “As the economy recovers different companies should find ways in which they can make life easier for the people,” he recommended.

Saqib also encouraged companies to develop a culture of measuring their work because when you track what you do, you are able to succeed more than a business that doesn’t.

He said Glovo has also been able succeed in Uganda because it’s a data-driven company.

Frank Muthusi, Group CEO fireworks Advertising, added that, “What doesn’t get measured, doesn’t get done.”

He also noted that the fireworks Group’s vision is, “To innovate data-driven communications powered by technology and creative thinking that unlocks new experiences for brands.”

He also encouraged the company’s staff to find out what makes them different and leverage it to deliver quality services to the agency’s customers. Fireworks Advertising is an-awarding advertising, public relations, digital and events agency. The agency serves clients in various sectors including; financial services, manufacturing, Not-for-Profit, telecoms, e-commerce and distribution as well as government and development agencies.

Related