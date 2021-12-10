KAMPALA —Uganda’s top tax payers have been recognised by Uganda Revenue Authority.
The top tax payers were recognised on Friday during the annual Taxpayers Awards Ceremony at URA head offices in Nakawa, Kampala.
The ceremony which a culmination of a two-months Taxpayers Appreciation Season saw the recognition of compliant taxpayers across the country.
URA’s Commissioner General, Mr John Rujoki Musinguzi said that despite the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, they managed to perform well between July and November because of compliant taxpayers.
URA Commissioner General, John Musinguzi described the moment as special.
“One of the reasons why this is special is that as an organization it is a crowning moment for a series of events that we have been having to celebrate 30 years of existence. We started this season on the 15th of September at Kololo airstrip when we had a thanksgiving ceremony to celebrate the small and medium taxpayers across the country and extending a hand in a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) to a number of institutions. So, today marks the end of that season of celebration and appreciation of our valued partners in the journey of developing our nation,” Musinguzi said.
He said that URA is widening the tax base by adopting and deploying modern technology like artificial intelligence and data analytics to identify all potential sources of revenue.
Mr Musinguzi said that URA is instituting mechanisms through which all qualifying citizens and economic players will be able to make their fair contribution to the revenue basket and these are all within the ambit of the Domestic Resource Mobilization Strategy.
Speaking as Chief Guest, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said through taxes, government is able to build roads, hospitals, schools, security and finance on its own budget.
Currently, he said that Uganda finances only 50% of her budget, meaning that he has to borrow the remaining 50%.
As a result, he said the aim is now to increase the tax to GDP ratio from the current 13% to about 20%.
Some of compliant taxpayers and partners who were awarded included; Davis & Shirtliff,
Housing Finance Bank, Citi Bank and New Vision.
See full list companies and individuals that URA awarded
Excel Awards
1st runner-up: Davis & Shirtliff
2nd runner-up: Housing Finance Bank
Winner: Citi Bank
CG’s Awards
Strategic Media Partner: New Vision
Strategic MDA: URSB
Strategic MDA: UPDF
Strategic Professional Body: International Institute of Internal Auditors and SEATINI
African Tax administrators’ forum
Vantage Awards
Classic Africa Safaris
Pride Microfinance Bank
Michael Kimoni (Individual)
Mbale DLG (Eastern Region)
United Worldwide Forwarders (Eastern Region)
Rajbir Rai Singh (Individual – Eastern region)
St. Jude Children’s Home (Northern Region)
Christopher Dau (Individual – Northern Region)
Millenium Security Ltd (Western region)
DHL (Logistics)
Goodman Muhangi (Individual – Western Region)
Fido dido (Manufacturing)
MDA: Mbarara University of Science and Technology
Wholesale: Home Uganda Ltd and Royal Pharma Uganda Ltd
Agriculture: Incafex Ranches Uganda
Real Estate: Madati (Individual)
Uganda Clays – Large taxpayer (Construction)
Country Motel, Koboko
Trailblazer wards
Eco Bank
United Bank for Africa Uganda Ltd (UBA)
Spedag Interfreight
Nice House of Plastics
Lifetime Achievers awards
Allen Kagina
Doris Akol
Gerald Ssendawula
Justine Zaake
Keith Muhakanizi
Recognition
Ruparelia Group of Companies
Movit Products
Kakira Sugar
Tororo cement
Stanbic Bank
MTN Uganda
Spedag Uganda
Mext Media Services
Vision Group
Photogenix Uganda
Huawei Uganda
Harris International
Lugazi Sugar
Roofings Ltd
