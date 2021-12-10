KAMPALA —Uganda’s top tax payers have been recognised by Uganda Revenue Authority.

The top tax payers were recognised on Friday during the annual Taxpayers Awards Ceremony at URA head offices in Nakawa, Kampala.

The ceremony which a culmination of a two-months Taxpayers Appreciation Season saw the recognition of compliant taxpayers across the country.

URA’s Commissioner General, Mr John Rujoki Musinguzi said that despite the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, they managed to perform well between July and November because of compliant taxpayers.

URA Commissioner General, John Musinguzi described the moment as special.

“One of the reasons why this is special is that as an organization it is a crowning moment for a series of events that we have been having to celebrate 30 years of existence. We started this season on the 15th of September at Kololo airstrip when we had a thanksgiving ceremony to celebrate the small and medium taxpayers across the country and extending a hand in a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) to a number of institutions. So, today marks the end of that season of celebration and appreciation of our valued partners in the journey of developing our nation,” Musinguzi said.

He said that URA is widening the tax base by adopting and deploying modern technology like artificial intelligence and data analytics to identify all potential sources of revenue.

Mr Musinguzi said that URA is instituting mechanisms through which all qualifying citizens and economic players will be able to make their fair contribution to the revenue basket and these are all within the ambit of the Domestic Resource Mobilization Strategy.

Speaking as Chief Guest, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said through taxes, government is able to build roads, hospitals, schools, security and finance on its own budget.

Currently, he said that Uganda finances only 50% of her budget, meaning that he has to borrow the remaining 50%.

As a result, he said the aim is now to increase the tax to GDP ratio from the current 13% to about 20%.

Some of compliant taxpayers and partners who were awarded included; Davis & Shirtliff,

Housing Finance Bank, Citi Bank and New Vision.

See full list companies and individuals that URA awarded

Excel Awards

1st runner-up: Davis & Shirtliff

2nd runner-up: Housing Finance Bank

Winner: Citi Bank

CG’s Awards

Strategic Media Partner: New Vision

Strategic MDA: URSB

Strategic MDA: UPDF

Strategic Professional Body: International Institute of Internal Auditors and SEATINI

African Tax administrators’ forum

Vantage Awards

Classic Africa Safaris

Pride Microfinance Bank

Michael Kimoni (Individual)

Mbale DLG (Eastern Region)

United Worldwide Forwarders (Eastern Region)

Rajbir Rai Singh (Individual – Eastern region)

St. Jude Children’s Home (Northern Region)

Christopher Dau (Individual – Northern Region)

Millenium Security Ltd (Western region)

DHL (Logistics)

Goodman Muhangi (Individual – Western Region)

Fido dido (Manufacturing)

MDA: Mbarara University of Science and Technology

Wholesale: Home Uganda Ltd and Royal Pharma Uganda Ltd

Agriculture: Incafex Ranches Uganda

Real Estate: Madati (Individual)

Uganda Clays – Large taxpayer (Construction)

Country Motel, Koboko

Trailblazer wards

Eco Bank

United Bank for Africa Uganda Ltd (UBA)

Spedag Interfreight

Nice House of Plastics

Lifetime Achievers awards

Allen Kagina

Doris Akol

Gerald Ssendawula

Justine Zaake

Keith Muhakanizi

Recognition

Ruparelia Group of Companies

Movit Products

Kakira Sugar

Tororo cement

Stanbic Bank

MTN Uganda

Spedag Uganda

Mext Media Services

Vision Group

Photogenix Uganda

Huawei Uganda

Harris International

Lugazi Sugar

Roofings Ltd

Related