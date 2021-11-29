DUBAI —Preparations for the 2021 Uganda-United Arab Emirates Convention are gaining momentum—with government dignitaries, agencies and private sector getting ready to facilitate the event.

The much anticipated event, running under the theme; “Connecting Minds and Seizing Opportunities to Create the Future” is organized by UAE in conjunction with the Ugandan Embassy in UAE.

The event will run from 8th-11th December at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights in Dubai and will provide a platform for networking and sharing business opportunities through sharing information on investment opportunities, discussion on challenges & solutions.

Key among the activities Exhibitions, Business to Business Networking, Capacity Building Sessions and Ugandan Officials meeting Ugandan Community in the UAE Diaspora.

A number of Senior Government Officials including the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister Rt. Hon Lukia Nakadama, businesswoman, educator and politician,

Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Gen Jeje Odongo, senior military officer and politician and the Senior Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi a Politician, Businessman, and Ambassador at Large/ Foreign Service Grade 1.

Others include; Tourism Minister Hon. Col (Rtd) Tom Butime, Ug-UAE Ambassador Zaake Kibedi, PS Finance Ramathan Ggoobi, PS Tourism Doreen Katusiime, PS Foreign Affairs Bagiire Vincent, URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi, UIA Director Robert Mukiza, UTB CEO Ms. Lilly Ajarova among others from MDAs are expected to attend and give remarks at the Uganda-UAE Convention 2021.

