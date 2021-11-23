DURBAN —Amb. Kintu Nyago, Uganda’s Ag. High Commissioner to South Africa led a team of Ugandan companies to Durban to participate in the second edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2021).

The Ag. High Commissioner was accompanied by his staff; Ms. Sarah Nakamya – Counselor and Mr. Boikanyo Matshego -Trade Assistant.

In collaboration with Ms. Brenda Katarikawe Opusi of Uganda Export Promotion Board, the Mission coordinated a group of interested Ugandan Companies to participate in the Trade Fair.

Several companies include NYTIL, Linas Enterprise- Manufacturers of sweaters and Fort Garlic – Producer and Supplier of garlic all participated.

Ambassador Kintu, held various meetings with a number of Companies interested in trading, establishing partnerships and linkages with companies in Uganda and Government of Uganda such as Elsewedy Electric, IFEG( Training Institute of Electricity and Gas) , Nigerian Export Council, Plendify, Nation Builders,KHO Business Enterprise, etc).

In addition, at the Uganda Pavillion, the Mission Staff together with the Official from Uganda Export Promotion Board, engaged with various stake holders sharing information on investment opportunities back home, marketing Ugandan commodities that were on display, brewing coffee for testing, serving Uganda Waragi for testing by visitors to the Uganda Stall.

The inaugural Intra-African Trade Fair(IATF 2018) themed “Transforming Africa”, was hosted by the Government of Egypt in December 2018 and a number of Ugandan Companies participated.

This year’s IATF 2021 themed “Building Bridges for a successful AfCTA”, has been organized by the Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank) in collaboration with the African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat, hosted by the Government of the Republic of South Africa.

The week-long event commenced November 15 and ended on Sunday November 21 2021.

The Opening Ceremony of IATF 2021 was attended by many African Leaders including but not limited to the following: Mr. Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chair of the African Union, Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, Chair of the Intra-African Trade Fair Advisory Council and Former President of Nigeria, Mr. Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission and co-convener of the Intra-African Trade Fair(virtual),

Other were Mr. Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria,

Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of Zambia, Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, Mr. Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi and

Mr. Édouard Ngirente, Prime Minister of Rwanda.

On 1st Jan 2021, Africa officially commenced trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area( AfCTA) under which it is aspired to get all regions of Africa connected together to deepen economic integration, and boost Intra-Africa- Africa Trade.

AfCTA provides a single market for goods and services across 55 countries and the continent creating a market of as much as 1.3 Billion people with an estimated combined GDP of $3.4 Trillion.

It also avails a valuable platform which brings together Governments, Entrepreneurs, Investors and manufacturers from Africa and beyond.

In this year’s IATF 2021, a number of activities have been arranged for exhibitors and visitors to access such as: Business to Business, Government to Government, Country Days, IATF Virtual, Creative Africa Nexus, Automotive Shows, Youth Start -ups among many.

With many African and International Companies flocking the Uganda Pavilion during the IATF2021 and engaging with the Ugandan Companies, Mission Staff and the Representative from Uganda Export Promotions Board for trading prospects and business linkages, it is expected that by the end of The Intra-African Trade Fair 2021, trade and investment deals will be actualized.

