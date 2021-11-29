Following the success of the first two editions, TotalEnergies is relaunching the Startupper of the Year Challenge in 32 countries of the African continent.

During the previous edition, TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda Limited rewarded four young entrepreneurs including Arnold Muggaga – Seat pack, Andrew Lema – Easy Matatu, Sylvia Kyomuhendo – Infant health foundation and Vincent Nemeyimana – SwapAfrica

Beyond the entrepreneurial spirit, this 3rd edition of the Startupper Challenge of the Year reaffirms TotalEnergies’ commitment to supporting the socio-economic development of the countries in which the Company operates in Africa.

It contributes locally to strengthening the social fabric by supporting the most innovative entrepreneurs in the realization of their projects.

For this edition, the Startupper of the Year Challenge by TotalEnergies will support and reward young local entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35, who either have a business creation project or a startup that is less than three years old, regardless of the sector of activity.

A local jury made up of experts, people from the world of start-ups, company managers from local sustainable development players and managers from TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda Limited will select three winners: The “best business creation project”, The “best startup under 3 years old” and The “best female entrepreneur”.

The prize for “best female entrepreneur” is a new feature for this 3rd edition, which aims to firmly encourage female entrepreneurship on the continent.

Each winner will be nominated “Startup of the Year by TotalEnergies” and will receive financial support, personalized coaching, and a media campaign to give their project visibility.

Projects will be evaluated according to three criteria: their response to the challenges of sustainable development, their innovative character and their feasibility and development potential.

Following the nomination of the three winners per country, an international jury will meet to select the three “Grand Winners” for the continent. Registration will open on November 4th, 2021 and will be accessible directly online at: http://startupper.totalenergies.com. Candidates will then have until December 23rd, 2021 to submit their application.

Startupper of the Year Challenge – Facts and Figures

1st edition in 2016

34 countries on the African continent participated in the Startupper of the Year Challenge.

24,000 registrations were recorded on the website for 11,000 completed applications.

102 winners were chosen, including 52 winners in the “idea” category and 50 winners in the “business created” category.

The four Pan-African Winners were invited to Paris for a week to benefit from personalized coaching on their project.

2nd editions in 2019

55 countries worldwide

50,000 registrations were recorded on the website for 15,400 completed applications

o 65% of the files came from the African continent.

165 winners

Six Grand Winners were nominated, including three African Grand Winners.

These six Grand Winners were invited to Paris in mid-March 2019 for a week of personalized coaching.

Each participating country has also designated a “Top Female Entrepreneur” label to promote female entrepreneurship.

These 55 “Top Female Entrepreneur” were invited to Paris for a week in April 2019.

Related

Continue Reading