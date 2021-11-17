RUBiS Energy Uganda has today launched RUBiS UltraTec, its first advanced fuel technology that is set to revolutionize fuel and engine performance for Ugandan motorists. This during an event held at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

UltraTec is designed to improve vehicle engine cleanliness and performance while saving customers money and ensuring fuel efficiency.

While addressing guests at the launch, the Rubis Group CEO Jean Christian Bergeron reiterated RUBiS’s mandate and proposition in investing and building the Ugandan economy through the trade of quality fuel and fuel products.

“RUBiS Energy acquired two companies in 2019 and over the last two years we have invested more than 20 million dollars as part of our initial investment in further developing the sector while expanding our footmark,” he said.

Jean Christian noted that, “We have improved on the assets bought and diverted our effort in promoting LPG -cleaner cooking energy solution. Our strategy in reducing our carbon footprint is key and we intend to further this agenda even in 2022 and beyond.”

Dorothy Kisaka, the Executive Director at Kampala City Center Authority (KCCA) congratulated RUBiS Energy Uganda for their milestones and appreciated the team for its contribution towards the development of Uganda. She said that, “Over the next 5 years, the government of Uganda is investing heavily in infrastructure, and we need business people whose infrastructure match what the government is investing in, and I’m glad that Rubis stations illustrate this important aspect with its new rebrand.”

“At KCCA, we have launched the smart KCCA Campaign with 3 components around technology, infrastructure and people. So with the great advancement we have in the new technology, let us use it for the benefit of our environment and City. We have had a fruitful relationship with the French government in different projects for example lighting the City, Kampala among others. therefore, I believe that we can have a fruitful relationship because through your current investment, you have provided many opportunities for Ugandans.”

In his speech, RUBiS Energy Uganda Managing Director Olivier Gatera said that the company’s mission is to make our customer’s journey better. “In addition to providing a reliable convenient network of fueling stations, a crucial part of this mission is to provide a high-quality fuel product that can not only improve the performance of our customers’ vehicles but save them money in doing so. Ultratec is now available in all RUBiS, Kobil and Delta stations countrywide,” he remarked.

In order to serve the diverse needs of RUBiS’ customers, Ultratec is available in two fuel types: Ultra Tec Petrol and UltraTec Diesel, each of which provides the superior vehicle performance and fuel efficiency benefits of the Ultra Tec additive at no additional cost to the customer.

“We are proud to now offer our customers a high-quality, high-performance fuel product that will be beneficial to their vehicles and save them money. Making UltraTec available to our customers within the RUBiS network is an important step in our commitment to meet all of the fuel efficiency needs of our customers,” he narrated adding that, “This is in addition to our efforts to bring Kobil and Delta stations under the RUBiS brand including the revamp of our RUBiS Express stores for one-stop-shopping needs as well as recent introduction of the innovative digital and payment solutions through the RUBiS Card for a wholesome and fulfilling customer experience.”

In a message from Suzan Prada, the Chancellor in charge of economic affairs from Embassy of France, she congratulated Rubis Energy upon its launch of a quality product UltraTec.

“Our recent visit was an opportunity to reaffirm the desire of France to have a strengthened economic partnership with Uganda. In addition to state-to-state cooperation, the construction of this strong economic partnership also involves investment and the presence of French companies in Uganda, willing to establish themselves permanently in Uganda and participate in economic growth, employment and the modernization of markets,” the message reads in part.

In her speech, Rebecca Nassiwa, the Marketing manager, RUBiS Energy Uganda explained that RUBiS UltraTec thoroughly cleans the engine of dirt build up, leading to improved power and acceleration with less emissions. It also improves fuel economy.”

“UltraTec enhances optimum fuel consumption by removing residue build up and protecting the vehicle against internal fuel system corrosion as well as prevents unsafe exhaust emissions,” she explained revealing that, “UltraTec Diesel also has anti-foaming properties that ensure an actual full tank giving customers value for money.”

Ultra tec has been tried and tested by European car manufacturers like the Audi, Mercedes Benz, Renault, Mini Copper, Volkswagen, to mention but a few. As Rubis, we are committed to delivering superior quality fuels, services and shopping experience at our service stations country wide.

