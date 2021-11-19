KAMPALA —MTN Uganda alongside its lead stockbrokers has today made a final call to the members of the public who wish to apply for the company’s shares to do so ahead of the closure of its Initial Public Offering that is only three days away.

This last call was made by the MTN Chief Executive Officer, Wim Vanhelleputte and the SBG Chief Executive Officer, Joram Ongura in a press conference held today at the Kampala Serena Conference Center.

The MTN Initial Public Offer (IPO) was opened on 11th October 2021 and will close in three days’ time on Monday 22nd November 2021. The secondary sale of 4.5 billion shares by the MTN is at an offer price of UGX200 per share with 500 shares being the minimum number of shares an individual can apply for, an implication that one can become an MTN shareholder for as low as UGX100,000.

As the first ever paperless IPO, MTN subscribers are afforded the convenience of opening their SCD accounts as well as applying for shares using their mobile phones through the MyMTN app or by simply dialing 16565# and following prompts. Traditional payment channels are also be available across Uganda at Stanbic Bank, Absa Bank and Standard Chartered Bank branches and authorized selling agents.

Individual investors who apply through the mIPO platform will receive 10 bonus shares for every 100 shares allocated to them while those who use the traditional application channels will get 5 bonus shares for every 100 shares allocated to them.

Wim Vanhelleputte said that within the period, over 60,000 individuals have opened Securities Central Depository (SCD) accounts.

“This is a great success because it has more than doubled the number of SCD account holders in a few weeks’ time,”

Vanhelleputte further noted that upon the request from their customers, the daily limit that one can apply for shares has been increased to 20 million shillings up from 5million shillings.

“This implies that starting today, our existing SCD account holders can apply for shares of up to 20 million shillings per day,” Vanhelleputte said.

During the six-week period of the MTN IPO, the company alongside its stock brokers held over 300 townhalls and a series of media engagements across the country in a bid to sensitize masses about the offer as a way of giving everyone in Uganda an opportunity to become a part owner of the biggest company in the country.

The initiative to publicly list the company is in line with MTN Group’s localisation agenda and also in fulfilment of the requirements of MTN’s second national operator license issued by Uganda Communications Commission in 2020 in accordance with the national broadband policy of 2018.

In line with the above policy, MTN also committed to investing 3million USD in Uganda’s telecom sector over the next three years.

Upon successful completion of the offer period which ends on Monday 22nd November, 2021, MTN will allocate shares with priority given to Ugandans as it ushers the company onto the main investment market segment of the USE, fulfilling its license requirement of listing by June 2022.

“As management, we are committed to deliver the growth of the company so that potential investors and share holders get their returns. To the members of the public who are interested in the offer, it is still valid for three days until Monday 22nd November 2021 at 4pm,” Vanhelleputte concluded.

Related