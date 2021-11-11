KAMPALA – Nile Breweries joined the world to commemorate World Quality Week 2021 that started on November 8-12 under the theme, Sustainability: Improving our Products, People, and Planet.

The Quality week is crowned by the World Quality Day which is celebrated on November 11th or the second Thursday of November annually.

Started by The Chartered Quality Institute (CQI) London in 1919, the main purpose behind this celebration is to raise the level of quality awareness in the company and to recognize the efforts and contributions of quality professionals.

Every year, Nile Breweries commemorates World Quality Day given its culture of quality and brewing principle, “We never compromise on Quality”. The company has been carrying out a series of activities starting 8th at its plants in Jinja and Mbarara to re-echo its quality culture and celebrate the achievements it has got as a result of brewing top quality beer.

PML Daily’s Gilbert Kazibwe had an interview with Mr Nicholas Lubwama, the Quality Manager Jinja who has brewed beer for 14 years and below are the excerpts.

What principles drive you as ensure quality in our beers?

I have passion for beer, and I feel proud whenever I see our consumer enjoy quality beer and share compliments about our beer. Every day I look forward to ensuring the quality of our beer will be better than yesterday.

Why is quality week important to consumers/ the business?

The goal of the day is to raise quality awareness across the business, as well as to support economic prosperity for individuals and organisation via the adoption of high-quality standards.

This year’s international theme is “Sustainability: Improving Our Products, People, and Planet.” The emphasis will be on the importance of quality in sustainability and its influence on environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

Through Quality week we share achieve the below:

Build a very strong Quality culture in the business which will help increase our market share, increase business profitability which will support us build our business for the next +100years

What makes the quality of Nile Breweries beers top standard?

Jinja has built a strong Quality Culture that is entrenched at all levels.

With Quality we don’t try, but we do it and do it the right way.

Quality is not an accident but it’s a process that we create in every employee mindset.

We partner with our suppliers, train them, audit to ensure we get quality raw material. We have entrenched innovation in all our production process to ensure top quality product.

