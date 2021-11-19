KAMPALA – A section of innovators from western Uganda under Nkaheza Technologies have asked the government to support their innovations that will help address the issue of the ever-increasing fuel prices.

The innovators say their innovation of the first-ever motorbike that uses water will go a long way in curbing the fuel problem.

Speaking to Journalists in Kampala, Mr Joseph Nkaheza, an innovator from the western region and director Nkaheza technologies said his first creation of a steam motorcycle to provide a solution to the ever-increasing fuel prices was also aimed at solving challenges of transportation.

Nkaheza who also innovated an aircraft and low consumption car said the aircraft if the government lends him a hand can go a long way in helping with aerial spraying and also emergency movements like in hospitals for the latter.

“I want to thank the ministry of science and technology for giving us a chance to showcase at Kololo during the science week. If we have this chopper cheaply for everyone to afford, it can help us to get the most of our country. Such innovations will spur development in our economy,” he said.

Rtd Lt Moses Mugisha Magufuri, the patron of Nkaheza innovators revealed that the team has unique technology that has made Uganda the first country in Africa to produce steam engine-based motorcycles.

Magufuri shared that at this point, they are getting into an economic war with oil-producing countries because of their innovation and asked the government to offer them protection.

“We know the government gets taxes from this petroleum but with our innovation, URA will be able to get the taxes from the mileage covered by these water-consuming engines. We have designed this and it will be as effective as the tax on fuel. I also call upon partners to come in and intervene for this dream to come true,” he said.

Hamidu Kigongo, the former MP Kajara County shared that the intentions of the inventors are for Uganda to be a better country with improved welfare.

He explained that the Nkaheza team is trying to harmonise on how best they can come up with the best products for Uganda and also export to the world.

“We managed to invent the car, an aircraft and a motorbike that uses water. It is the first of its kind in Africa, coming at a time when fuel prices are skyrocketing. This means that this motorbike is coming in to solve a problem created by the fuel rising,” he said.

The former legislator also called on the government to support the team to realise their dream of changing the transport sector.

“Our appeal is that if this team can be availed land and some money for them to start producing such motorbikes, set up a plant to manufacture, supply in Uganda and also export to the world. This is our dream, we must come in to bridge the gap and create employment opportunities for these people.”

Kigongo also underscored the need to have an association of those who are doing inventions and innovations so that they have one voice.

Related

Continue Reading