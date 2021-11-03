KAMPALA —Uganda’s leading e-commerce platform, Jumia has announced the latest edition of the Jumia Black Friday campaign dubbed “Every day is Black Friday”.

The campaign which commences on November 5th to 30th is the biggest sale of the year in partnership with brands like Coca-Cola, Pernod Ricard, Nokia, Nile Breweries, Britania, and a host of others.

This year’s Black Friday will provide shoppers in all parts of Uganda with over 20,000 amazing deals and massive free delivery offers which will help consumers to save money. This campaign is expected to help close the revenue gap created by the COVID-19 lockdown and the Facebook ban for most businesses in the country.

“The Black Friday Sale has been a success every year, hence the reason we’re hosting it for the 8th time in Uganda. As it has always been, this year’s campaign will focus on providing support for MSMEs, seeing that it’s been a tough year for a lot of businesses. This will be a great opportunity to recoup sales that may have run low due to the lockdown brought on by the global pandemic and the impact of the Facebook ban on small business owners in Uganda. It is also an avenue to give back to consumers by offering them cost saving deals,” said Kawamara.

Jumia in partnership with thousands of sellers and brands on its platform will offer consumers a wide assortment of products ranging from groceries, phones, TVs, appliances, fashion, home items, accessories, all electronics; and special deals such as flash sales and treasure hunts.

“We know customers are always on the lookout for the best deals and as such, there will be a significant increase in inventory across all product categories, flash sales on top SKUs, and gamifications like Treasure Hunts, Spot the difference, and Flip and win. The website and app will feature official brand stores and will also allow buyers to see offers prefiltered by prices, free shipping offers, brand, and express shipping. Our sellers are also not left out of this exciting opportunity, as we expect to see a daily increase in volume of sales throughout the month of November; in short, Christmas is coming early for everyone” said Jumia Uganda, Chief Marketing Officer, Iliana Bjorling.

Consumers can download the Jumia app to get access to Black Friday offers and more than 5 Million products on the Jumia platform, delivered to their doorstep anywhere in Uganda and pay cash on delivery.

Related

Continue Reading