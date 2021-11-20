KAMPALA —The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi has told a group of Russian investors who are in the country to explore opportunities that investing in Uganda is a sure to the success of their projects because of the prevailing investment of environment in the country.

The delegation from AKSUM and INKAS companies based in Russia and Dubai respectively are seeking to explore investment opportunities in Uganda’s Marine Industry.

Walusimbi told reporters that the investors who are worth millions of dollars felt it necessary to visit Uganda for an exploration mission of the enormous opportunities in the country following his interaction with them during the Dubai 2021 Expo.

“The group which is led by Mr. SVIATOSLAY PLEKHIN is in the Country to find out ways of improving and stimulating Uganda’s water transport sector, by establishing an assembling and manufacturing plant of some boats, ships and other water vessels,” Walusimbi said.

Led by Walusimbi, the delegation on Friday, November 19 met and held talks with the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Vincent Balumangaki Ssempijja and officials from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu also attended the strategic meeting on how to improve and strengthen UPDF’s services on Uganda’s water bodies as well as improve security.

Amb. Walusimbi emphasized the need of the different sectors working together to achieve sustainable peace and security in the country.

“Sustainable peace cannot be achieved when different sectors don’t work together and several programs can be used to reduce conflict, violent extremism and insecurity in Uganda, EAC, GLR and Horn of Africa,” Walusimbi said.

During the meeting, the Minister Vincent Ssempijja said that being a result oriented person, he will take it upon himself to ensure that the investors are given all the support they need in setting up an assembling and manufacturing plant of the different water vessels.

Ssempijja told the Russian business group that Uganda is the right investment destination and boasts a skilled but cheap labor force, a large market from the East African region, Africa, the American market under AGOA and access to free markets in China and Europe.

He said government is working on reducing the cost of power as well as the cost of transportation to lower the cost of doing business.

On his part, Lt. Gen. Elwelu, also a Member of Parliament representing the army in Uganda Parliament welcomed the ideas and promised to collaborate.

Sviatoslav Plekhin, the

Managing Partner, AKSUM Marine, appreciated the country’s great hospitality and the opportunities that the country offers that favor investment to thrive.

Ambassador was flanked by the Head of the Technical Team, Peace Service Amb. Milton Kambula.

