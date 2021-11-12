KAMPALA —Airtel Uganda has climaxed the one month Airtel Franchise Partner Development Program in Rukungiri.

The program aimed at aimed at equipping participants with practical business models that will see them deliver efficiently as well as boost their business performance.

Launched in April this year, the program seeks to empower Franchise Partners in the Airtel Uganda value chain with business skillsets that support them to operate their Airtel business profitably while delivering the best customer service experiences to valued Airtel customers across the country.

Speaking at the certificate reward at Okapi Hotel in Rukungiri, Mr. Edward Atuhe the Territory Business Manager at Airtel Uganda revealed that, “Today we are pleased to have successfully completed our 2 months’ program of the Airtel Franchise Partners Development program which covered modules in; Personal Money Management, Basic Business Skills, Running my Airtel Business, People Management, Tax & compliance and Customer Experience. 58 partners across 8 districts have been rewarded with certificates”

“For the second phase, we scaled up the number of Districts where we conducted the training. Our pilot area was Hoima, however, in Phase Two we have reached out to more regions to include: Northern Uganda (Gulu, Moroto & Lira), West Nile in Arua, Eastern Uganda (Mbale & Soroti) and in Western Uganda (Kabale & Rukungiri), which is a great milestone we have registered. “Atuhe added.

The training sessions were facilitated by both Airtel Uganda and External Training Consultants like Ability Explored Limited.

Mr. Ronald Mayanja the Team leader at Ability Explored limited applauded Airtel for adding value to local Airtel business owners through training them with practical skills which will enable them improve their business income and livelihoods.

He added, “Hosting such engagements requires a lot of resources, however, Airtel has been able to facilitate the program until completion which is a clear indication of commitment to the communities where they operate and a great demonstration of an impactful Corporate Social Responsibility agenda.”

“’We appreciate our Franchise Partners who have participated in the sessions, and I believe the program will boost their performance and delivery to our customers in the areas where they operate. Not forgetting the session facilitators who have been instrumental towards sharing their expertise aimed at empowering the franchise partners.” Atuhe concluded.

