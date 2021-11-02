KAMPALA —The rise of digital currencies has heralded the era of decentralized financial systems which is giving way to a new financial world order. Research has shown that adopting cryptocurrencies can be instrumental towards decreasing developmental barriers in developing countries, providing significant benefit for both the economy and individuals by deepening financial inclusion for Africans and providing an avenue for financial empowerment which has the potential to significantly impact the economy.

It is for this reason that Binance continues to remain a key driver of the adoption of cryptocurrencies, through many initiatives and activities, as part of its vision to increase the freedom of money around the world. But beyond its commitment to financial inclusion and empowerment, and improving the global crypto ecosystem, Binance is so much more – it is also deeply passionate about improving the lives of people around the world by increasing the freedom of money globally.

A crypto exchange and more:

Binance.com is a leading international cryptocurrency exchange that provides a safe platform for people to trade. It supports 394 different cryptocurrencies, 300+ payment methods and over 70 fiat currencies with a robust security framework that guarantees the high-volume transactions undertaken on its platform daily are secure, promoting user protection to ensure users enjoy a safe and secure crypto experience.

However, beyond being the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance’s activities and operations span a 360-impact driven chain for the blockchain ecosystem and the entire world. Some of its initiatives include:

Binance Masterclass – An open access learning hub that provides a one-stop-shop for blockchain and crypto learning resources for beginners and veterans. This initiative was born out of Binance’s passion to champion the future of blockchain and crypto adoption in Africa, to help people learn, build careers, and impact the overall economy starting with education as the first step. The masterclass has successfully trained 400,000 people in Africa and is set to do even more.

Binance Charity – Binance’s key ethos is built on improving lives. As part of this vision, the company set up a not-for-profit foundation, leveraging the power of blockchain technology to revolutionize global giving. Binance Charity is dedicated to advancing blockchain-enabled philanthropy and global sustainable development to alleviate poverty, fight inequality, and ensure the health of people and our planet.

Commitment to Enterprise Building: Binance is also invested in helping entrepreneurs all over the world actualize their dreams of owning their business through projects like:

Binance is also invested in helping entrepreneurs all over the world actualize their dreams of owning their business through projects like: Binance Launch Pad – the exclusive token launch platform for entrepreneurs to bring the most transformative crypto projects to life

Binance Chain – a community-driven blockchain software system, with developers and contributors from all over the world. Binance DEX is the decentralized exchange feature developed on top of Binance Chain.

Binance Labs – Binance Labs is an infrastructure impact fund and an initiative to incubate, invest in, and empower blockchain projects

These projects and many more, stem from the brand’s vision to be more than a cryptocurrency exchange but an impact driver, while spreading freedom of money and building the required infrastructure for the blockchain ecosystem. As the world evolves and crypto adoption becomes more mainstream, it is commendable to see a crypto exchange platform that stands out by being passionate about touching lives, one peer at a time.

Related