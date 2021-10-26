KAMPALA —Uganda Baati Limited has launched the first of its kind e-commerce platform in the steel manufacturing sector (shop.ugandabaati.co.ug ) that will enable customers shop, place an order and pay for their preferred roof sheets from anywhere and at any time.

In a bid to improve the customer buying and procurement experience Uganda Baati has developed and launched the e-commerce platform to make their brands accessible to Ugandans and customers with the platform meant to serve both the retail and SME clients by taking care of their roofing needs.

The new e-commerce platform is a game changer for Uganda Baati (UBL) as it is the first of its kind in the steel manufacturing sector in Uganda.

“We pride ourselves in investing heavily in innovations that ultimately translate into customers getting the best value from us, our e-commerce platform will enable our customers conveniently shop, order and purchase roofing solutions from where ever they may be thus saving on time and all costs incurred when coming to our service centers and hardware shops.” said UBL’s business head George Arodi.

Currently, there is no platform on the steel market in Uganda that offers ultimate convenience. For one to purchase a steel and roofing’s product of their choice, they have to leave whatever they are doing and physically move to any point of purchase for the product.

As the world evolves through technological advancements and embraces digital innovations to solve and meet human needs. UBL has identified innovations in ITC as a necessity in easing the customer purchase journey and enhancing the whole customer experience.

As the world and the country adjust to the pandemic and the new normal, UBL’s e-commerce platform will go a long way in ensuring that customers continue to have access to UBL brands, can shop, transact remotely and safely.

